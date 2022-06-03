Spring has sprung – which means Michigan-bred artists are bursting forth with brand new studio albums.
Jack White, “Fear of the Dawn” - It’s only apropos that a track titled “Taking Me Back” would announce Jack White’s return after a crippling pandemic and all manner of mayhem. It’s also only apropos that the first of two new studio albums by the Detroit native would announce that return with equal amounts of full-throttled, guitar-driven turbulence, savagely inventive effects, clever keyboard work and brilliant twists and turns – not to mention world music textures, a guest appearance by rapper Q-Tip (“Hi-De-Ho”) and prog-rock sophistication (“Eosophobia,” “Eosophobia – Reprise”). The 12-song collection represents the innovative artist at his fearless best, which might not please everyone at all turns, but continues his valiant and uber-heavy, boundary-expanding approach. Bassist Dominic John Davis, another Michigan native and White’s tour music director, says that as problem-solver in the studio, it’s “all about process” with White, who alters and fine tunes his songs as he goes to allow the music to tell him where to go. “If you don’t put something down first,” Davis says, “he doesn’t have anything to work with.” Playing most of the instruments on many of the tracks, he had plenty to work with on the ever-startling “Fear of the Dawn,” the altar-ego to the more acoustic and gentle “Entering Heaven Alive,” set for release on July 22.
Website: jackwhiteiii.com
Larry McCray, “Blues Without You” - There’s plenty of personal, autobiographical storytelling on “Blues Without You,” from “Arkansas,” that kicks things off with McCray’s smooth, trademark, electric blues-guitar fire to the acoustic and spare “I Play the Blues,” which wraps it all up a dozen songs later. They bookend what can only be described as a muscular and robust blues-fueled collection from the much-beloved Saginaw singer and guitarist, smartly produced by genre icon Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith, with ear-pleasing guest appearances by Bonamassa, Warren Haynes and Joanna Connor. Of course, there’s more than just McCray’s tasty guitar work and soulful singing to appreciate, with top-drawer keyboard and horn accents, sweet backing vocals and solid rhythm work propelling songs such as “Good Die Young.” It’s McCray’s first album in more than seven years, so there’s also a lot of pent-up demand for new recorded music from a guy who’s long been a Michigan favorite and who’s highly regarded nationally. McCray also makes it clear there’s more to come: “I’ll keep on doing it until the day I die,” he sings on the closing track.
Website: larrymccraylive.com
The Accidentals, “Time Out Session #2” – When the pandemic shut down touring a couple of years ago, Traverse City alt-folk charmers The Accidentals got busy. They reached out to iconic, veteran songwriters to collaborate on new tracks that gave them a chance to double-up on creative talent and gave fans a folky respite from the musical silence. While the first whack at their “Time Out” sessions produced some outstanding music – including the song, “Wildfire,” that ended 2021 at No. 1 on the nationwide FAI Folk Radio Chart – their second foray into co-writing has produced even more fetching and jaw-dropping material, enhanced by their own production in a small Nashville studio, Crooked Moon Studio, where they now reside. From a beautiful ode to the Upper Peninsula written with Wisconsin’s Peter Mulvey (“Eastern Standard Time”) to the poignant, pedal steel-enhanced power of “Leave It In the Dust,” co-written by Sav Buist and Katie Larson with Gary Scott Burr and Georgia Leigh Middleman, it’s a six-song feather in the cap for a band that’s already littered with feathers. Other tracks were penned with Beth Nielsen Chapman, Tom Paxton, Maia Sharp and Gretchen Peters. The Accidentals play Local Spins Fest at Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids on May 21, followed by Historic Old Town Hall in Elk Rapids on May 28.
Website: theaccidentalsmusic.com
Jeff Socia, “Until We Have It All” – Traverse City-based singer-songwriter Jeff Socia calls his latest five-song EP a collection of tracks that “tell the story of life, family, love, struggle and making your dreams come true.” It’s also clear from his sophomore recording that he tells those tales exceptionally well, building on the lilting and melancholy Americana and alt-folk that populated his December 2020 album, “Release.” Produced by Jason Hoard, and recorded at Traverse City’s Blue Velvet Studios and Georgia’s Black Cat Studios, the simple, straightforward arrangements complement his tender lyrics and slight vocal twang, adding just the right instrumental accents, whether it’s a slide guitar or banjo. He never lets the instrumentation or production get in the way of a great song.
Website: facebook.com/jeffsocia
