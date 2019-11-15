TRAVERSE CITY — Max Lockwood has been in the catbird seat for plenty of special moments when it comes to Michigan’s music scene.
As the bassist in revered Traverse City singer-songwriter May Erlewine’s touring band, the Grand Rapids-based musician and singer has had a chance to watch this “incredible songwriter who sings from her heart” take fans on a “dynamic, emotional journey” at almost every show.
His boyhood rock band Big Dudee Roo has earned a devoted fan following for its riveting rock, and he has become the Tom Petty-emulating frontman for The Insiders tribute band that continues to headline venues across the state.
He has also been in the recording studio as a sideman with a host of his Michigan musical heroes.
But as a poet, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Lockwood also has an impressive catalog of his own songs, something he first unfurled on his “Outrider” debut album several years ago and in more focused fashion on his self-titled sophomore album released earlier this year.
Lockwood has been unfurling his material across the state in solo fashion and with a band that features drummer Daine Hammerle from Big Dudee Roo and a rotating cast of other players.
At 7 p.m. Friday, he’ll play a solo show at Iron Fish Distillery in Thompsonville. The performance is wedged in between concerts on Thursday at Founders Brewing in Grand Rapids with the band Remnose and on Saturday at The Intersection in Grand Rapids, opening for national act Donna the Buffalo.
He also just completed an October tour with Erlewine, who’s been promoting a compelling new album, “Second Sight.” Lockwood last year even toured Scotland with Erlewine, who was billed as “Michigan’s songbird.”
Amid shows with Erlewine and The Insiders, Lockwood also hopes to release a couple of singles over the next several months —continuing to build on his own musical legacy.
That legacy began in the grungy, psychedelic folk-rock band Big Dudee Roo in high school in Wayland, Mich., south of Grand Rapids.
Performing with that band and working with other artists eventually gave him the confidence to pursue solo projects, culminating in his most recent pop- and alt-rock-hued recording.
“I think my songwriting matured in the time since making ‘Outrider’ as well, and become more concise and refined,” he said. “As a writer, I became more comfortable with the power of vulnerability. … The album is very song- and lyric-focused.”
Lockwood said collaborating with other Michigan musicians has helped make it all happen.
“I’m constantly working with amazing artists and musicians that inspire me and push me to be better and find my own voice more distinctly,” he said. “So that’s a really big boon.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.