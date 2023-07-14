Those of us who work in arts and culture are often asked, “Why should I support the arts?” or “Why would I donate to an arts network … don’t you just get together for fun?” or “Why do you need operating funds, can’t volunteers do your work?” or “It’s not like you’re a real business, are you?”
Sigh. Smile. Try not to cry. Or collapse from sheer exhaustion.
Making the case for arts and culture is hard. So is arts administration. And being an artist … a musician … an historian … a writer … or any of the many jobs so many of us pursue because we love our work, whether in the creative sector or any of the many careers that cross our worlds.
And, yet, making the case is a case that must be made so arts, culture and those that bring it to the region remain viable, sustainable and in business — today and for many tomorrows.
Randy Cohen, vice president of research at Americans for the Arts, often says, “No story without data and no data without a story” in advocating for our field. So, let’s share data and stories close to home and beyond.
Arts agencies are catalysts for vibrancy
SMU Data Arts recently published, Local Arts Agency Funding and Arts Vibrancy Report, citing its research on local arts agencies across the U.S. like the Northwest Michigan Arts and Culture Network and our counterparts of all sizes, shapes, and communities.
Key findings showed that these convening and supporting organizations had a positive impact on overall cultural vibrancy in a region as well as the Art Vibrancy Index which measures arts providers, arts dollars, and public support for the arts. The Grand Traverse region has been selected among the Top 10 Arts Vibrant Mid-Sized Communities based on this research three times – 2020, 2018 and 2016.
Local arts agencies were also cited for essential support for the arts workforce, including independent artists as well as those employed at nonprofits. Other findings: Agencies and their grants stimulate more artistic activity; public funding sources play an essential role in the overall arts ecology; and the arts thrive in relationship with other leisure activities within communities.
During the past year, our network awarded $53,500 in Michigan Arts & Culture Council minigrants to 22 organizations, schools, and projects throughout our region. Examples include weekly Concerts on the Lawn at the Grand Traverse Pavilions, Forest Area Schools Band Camp, and the Charles Culver Exhibit with 13 outdoor installations on a walking route throughout Downtown Bellaire.
Beyond Data
During the past three weeks, the network has been hosting coffee chats around the region, connecting to share updates, visit venues, discuss challenges and successes, and continue building the relationships that are the foundation for our work and collective impact. It’s been a great time to share information about our MACC minigrants — applications for FY24 funding are due Aug. 3, with guidelines and resources available at www.nwmiarts.org — as well as to see projects, exhibitions, and activities underway in communities throughout Northwest Michigan. After our long pandemic times, it’s delightful to connect and see the creative energy in person.
Data making the case for the arts is compelling but experiencing them engages us deeply and personally.
Our Leelanau coffee chat was hosted at Glen Arbor Arts Center. While there, gallery manager Sarah Bearup-Neal commented on the essential role the arts play. Among many insights, these were especially resonant.
“One thing the arts do really well … is to provide use with powerful tools for looking at difficult issues. The arts allow us to consider even the most spirit-crushing realities in ways that pure fact cannot,” she said.
“This is the essence of the arts,” Bearup said. “They’re like a raft on top of which one lies and floats around the sometimes challenging waters of ideas and events… (there are no) operating instructions. Instead, the arts engage — the senses, the bodies, the mind — and make the world palpable.”
“And this ‘felt’ feeling may spur thinking, engagement and even action.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.