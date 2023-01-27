The new year is here, launching a new season of exhibitions, performances, events, and creative endeavors throughout the region. At the Northwest Michigan Arts and Culture Network, we applaud the creative synergy and cultural vibrancy that infuses our communities every day. The impact — individually and collectively — will ripple throughout 2023 and beyond.
Collective impact is a cornerstone of the network. Formed from the grassroots in 2016, the network’s mission is to support and strengthen the collective power of artists, culture bearers and the creative sector to cultivate vibrant communities.
What does that mean? Very simply, we are working together to further the arts. There are at least 150 organizations and 1,500 individuals who are part of the region’s creative sector. They range from Interlochen Center for the Arts to individual artists in small studios. All contribute daily to community vitality, economics, education and quality of life. Most also have shared challenges — geography, funding, access, awareness, and perceived value.
The network is a hub with spokes to 10 counties as it strives to create connections, build relationships and strengthen the arts ecosystem so all can thrive. Coming together from many different disciplines, backgrounds, communities and sizes we can learn from each other, work toward common goals, and share a collective voice for greater impact. The umbrella is large and open to all.
And we are evolving as we grow and learn. Moving into 2023, the network begins implementing its new strategic plan. It was informed by a year-long deep dive with individual interviews, focus groups and surveys that helped plot the roadmap to our future. It is also impacted by pandemic forces that have been brutal to the creative sector with effects that continue to reverberate. As several arts administrators have commented, “… three years of drinking water from a firehose with no break are taking a toll …”
Building the Network 2.0
The new plan builds on what the Network does best. We will continue to serve our members and the creative sector while working to build greater awareness, engagement and support from area leaders, local communities, and regional stakeholders. Strategic priorities will focus on connecting, capacity building and communications led by the same guiding values that created and built the network thus far. Here are a few examples in the works.
Connecting
Connecting the dots and connecting with each other, our communities and regional resources builds relationships, support and access. The network’s flagship event — the Northwest Michigan Arts & Summit — will take place May 9 at Interlochen Center for the Arts and by Zoom. This annual convening brings together artists, administrators, funders, planners and leaders from across the region and the state for a robust professional development day of panels, breakouts, networking, and sharing.
In March, advocacy will take center stage as arts and cultural advocates meet with state legislators during Michigan Arts and Culture Advocacy Day on March 17 and Michigan Nonprofit Advocacy Day on March 7.
Longer term, the network will be working to grow its branches with greater outreach, champions and roundtables in communities in each of our 10 counties, using technology when we can to gap the distance and expand accessibility.
Capacity building
Strengthening capacity – individual, organizational, financial, operational and programming – increase success and resiliency.
The network remains committed to sharing resources, opportunities and learning to support artists and organizations build their own capacity to do more.
Upcoming programs include the latest DEI workshop on Jan. 30 led by the Journey Theatre Project.
Participants across northern Michigan have gathered via Zoom in deep dive workshops for training that usually isn’t as accessible for many smaller organizations, individual creatives and rural communities.
In February, the second round of minigrant funds will be awarded. The network is the regional regranter and partner for Michigan Arts and Culture Council. Minigrants benefit around 25 small organizations, schools and community projects each year with $44,000 in funding that, in turn, leverages another $100,000 in matching funds and technical assistance.
We’re also working on building our own capacity so we can do more together.
Communications
Improving our communications is necessary to increase awareness and engagement.
We want to shine a spotlight on our amazing cultural resources and tell the stories of creating, sharing, learning, loving and partnering with the arts.
We’ll be working on regional outreach and branding, expanded online strategies, and building community partnerships to share arts and culture.
We’re looking forward to working with graduate students from the University of Michigan Center for Entrepreneurship this winter as they conduct a project management study to help develop an integrated marketing plan.
We’re looking forward to great strides in 2023. Please join us. We’re better together!
