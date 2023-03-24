March madness may be hitting the basketball courts but for nonprofits, March is advocacy season. Most recently, arts and cultural organizations joined to share updates and impacts with state leaders during Cultural Advocacy Day on March 17. Earlier in the month, Michigan Museums Association and Michigan Nonprofit Association did the same.
March is also Women’s History month. What does advocacy have to do with women’s history? More than immediately meets the eye.
When we advocate for arts and culture — whether with elected officials, local organizations or with our neighbors next door — we share the stories of the work we do and the impact we make individually and collectively in our communities. We share our stories to raise awareness, share our passion and invite all in to learn more and experience the creative sector firsthand. And we share our hope to do more and invite more to join us … to assure we can continue to share and strengthen arts, culture and our creative economy so they survive and thrive for future generations.
When we advocate on behalf of the Northwest Michigan Arts & Culture Network, we share the stories of the work the Network and its members do. We give examples of how we are connecting individual creatives, organizations and communities throughout northwest Michigan and show why it’s important to build relationships, collaborations and leveraging resources across our large predominantly rural region. We talk about building capacity with training, access to funding and leveraging resources so we can all grow and do more despite limited resources. We talk about using our collective voice to communicate and cross promote opportunities to explore, learn and celebrate arts and culture.
And — we talk about our regional regrant program which helps bring minigrant funding and greater access to the arts into every county in the state. We talk about minigrant projects like the summer community concerts on the lawn of the Grand Traverse Pavilions, the murals and other Art on the TART trails, the youth arts camps, the history projects, the performances and the music training and the many ways minigrants provide rural access to the arts and training that isn’t as available “up north” as it is to our urban counterparts downstate.
The case for arts and culture can be made by the numbers. Economically, we are an economic engine — as employers, as presenters, for workforce recruitment and retention and for community vibrancy. For every $1 invested in the arts, communities benefit from close to $50 in economic activity. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reports that arts and culture accounts for $13.9 million and 2.8 percent of the Michigan economy as well as 121,332 jobs. Our region reflects our portion of those statistics.
But the case moves beyond simply counting the dollars. Americans for the Arts (AFTA) and SMU DataArts track multiple research studies. Randy Cohen, vice president for research at AFTA, cites findings backed up by years of research. He notes that the arts unify communities; improves individual well-being — especially in troubled times; strengthens the economy; drives tourism and related local business activity; improves academic performance; sparks creativity and innovation in business, science and technology; has social impact; improves healthcare; increases well-being of our military — healing the mental, physical, and moral injuries of war for military servicemembers and veterans; and, strengthens mental health for all.
Most importantly and impactfully — arts, culture and creativity change lives.
When we advocate, we hope to engage all to join us in promoting, preserving, and supporting our artists, culture bearers, arts and cultural organizations and the creative industries — for today and for tomorrow. We can all be advocates and ambassadors and champions for the arts, and to assure their sustainability for future generations. We invite you to join us.
This brings me back to Women’s History month. There are many women (and men) who have advocated and supported the arts by sharing their stories of vision and impact. Those of earlier generations are no longer with us but, without their advocacy and insight, we would not have some of our region’s most treasured assets today.
Join me in paying tribute to the legacy of several amazing local women who were those early advocates, whose vision and impact continue to ripple through the generations, including: Helen Milliken, who helped create Michigan Council for the Arts (now Michigan Arts & Culture Council) and Artrain while first lady of Michigan; Anne Wittig, who shaped the Ramsdell Theatre (now the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts) and the Manistee Civic Players, often mentoring those who came to the stage including a young James Earl Jones; Helen Osterlin, whose commitment to Interlochen and Northwestern Michigan College spanned 50 years, including her leadership in supporting a very young Interlochen Public Radio; Elnora Milliken who led the formation of the Traverse Symphony Orchestra in 1951 and, nine years later, the Traverse City Civic Players (now Old Town Playhouse). To these historical advocates and so many others who led the way, thank you.
May we follow their lead and be the advocates for a strong, sustainable, and vibrant creative sector — for today and tomorrow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.