TRAVERSE CITY — A former Traverse City school music instructor and administrator will ascend the tower at the Big House this weekend.
Lynn Hansen isn’t intimidated to conduct the Michigan Marching and Alumni bands in front of the 107,000-seat crowd at Michigan Stadium — all the podium time as a 22-year Traverse City Area Public Schools band leader with 500-plus kids a term has prepared her plenty.
“I’ve been front and center a lot in my life,” Hansen said.
But what really sold the self-described “shy-away-from-the-spotlight-personality-type” Hansen on the opportunity was the ability to mark time, commemorating an important chapter in Michigan history.
Hansen was one of 12 women to join the Michigan Marching Band the first year women were allowed. The state’s Title IX law of the Education Amendment stated that no education program receiving federal dollars could discriminate based on sex. It went into effect in 1972, the year she joined.
And while the women in Michigan’s education program had not received notices to audition for the university’s band, a dozen women marched forward.
“There were so many emotions tied with that experience,” Hansen said. “It was a huge challenge.”
Then a tenor sax player from South Lyon, Hansen said she felt little resistance from her male peers.
“What I remember very clearly was that we had support from the guys, they were not the enemy. Some acted like big brothers to shore us up,” Hansen said.
The conductor at the time was a different story. He was not welcoming and “over-challenged” the women’s presence musically and physically, she recalled. Conversations with him about auditions “haunted her a bit,” she said.
But they continued to push and work hard, and by the end of her time at Michigan — where she received both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music education — the band “was a family.”
“All in all it was just a phenomenal experience to be among the first and be able to blaze that trail for everyone to follow and will continue to follow,” Hansen said.
After graduating, Hansen worked for Albion schools before moving to Traverse City in 1979 to be the junior high school band teacher. She then moved into a principal role after getting an additional master’s degree in education administration from Central Michigan University, a role she played for 11 years.
Hansen also played oboe in the Traverse City Symphony for 42 years. Now 68, she retired 10 years ago.
This spring, the invitation to conduct the Michigan Marching Band at Homecoming at the largest stadium in the country initially gave her pause as a “private, live-my-own-life kind of person,” Hansen said. But the understanding that the event would mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX inroads and the 125th anniversary of the band itself convinced her.
“It touched me deeply to think that 50 years later my experience would matter now. It’s been so emotional on that level. I’m just so honored to be given the center of attention when that’s not normally where I want to be,” Hansen said.
Additionally, the gig came with other opportunities to revisit that time in her life, including a campus visit where she told her story to prospective marching band members, and a webinar panel discussion with other band members during and before that time.
“It was fascinating to hear what the individual perceptions were and what we’d taken with us,” Hansen said.
This Saturday in Ann Arbor, Hansen will conduct the “Star-Spangled Banner” with the Michigan Marching Band and alumni band during the pregame, and fittingly, “About Damn Time” with the bands at halftime. Halftime and post-game shows feature a lineup of all female conductors.
Hansen’s family and Traverse City friends will be there to cheer her on.
“I’m going to have a blast,” Hansen said. “It will be a great way to close this particular adventure.”
Recognizing her role in the country’s march forward is a particular honor, she said.
“Today, other people are moving us forward as a country,” Hansen said.
