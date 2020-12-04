“Charlotte’s Web.” “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea.” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” “Holes.” “Hatchet.” What was the book that captivated you as a child — where a certain character, plot twist, or ending was so memorable you still think of it decades later? I recall adoring Laura’s pluckiness on the prairie, being gutted by the loss of the queen in “Bridge to Terabithia,” and rooting for Arrietty in “The Borrowers.”
Children’s books are so much more than nice stories or curriculum requirements. Books can help kids work through feelings and situations, explore their views of themselves and others, and spark their imaginations. My belief in the power of children’s books is what drives me to head up Battle of the Books Grand Traverse, hosted by the National Writers Series in partnership with the Traverse Area District Library.
Battle of the Books Grand Traverse is a free program for area fourth and fifth graders that aims to make reading fun—to entice them to take their own memorable journeys through books. Kids are invited to form teams of 3 to 6 friends with a parent coach, read from a curated list of books, and then “battle” in a quiz bowl-style competition. To maximize the fun, the program sprinkles in prizes, costumes, and activities, and the kids are given the chance to meet the author of a book they read.
Finding the perfect mix of 9-10 books that will mesmerize kids with magic, mystery, danger, and tenderness is a task tackled each fall by a small knot of local librarians. The most common response from fourth and fifth graders who participate in Battle of the Books is that they were surprised to enjoy books they never would have chosen for themselves. “Small Steps,” a book about a girl with polio, was a popular book a few seasons ago despite its uninspiring cover and possibly depressing topic. “Space Case,” a book about a boy living on the moon, won over new fans to the science fiction genre.
Fourth and fifth graders are the perfect age group for a reading program like Battle of the Books. These kids are maturing out of the chapter books that helped them learn to read with their comforting characters and predictable plots. They are ready to handle longer story arcs as well as characters and settings unlike the world they know.What about the more reluctant or less strong readers? The program can flex for readers who want to tackle the full list to those readers who prefer to keep their stack at two or three.
With coronavirus, the program will take place on Zoom this year, but we are confident that the heart of the Battle of the Books program is still strong—getting lost in incredible stories and sharing your favorites with friends. And NWS will still bring in a star author to talk about their book (which all the kids will have read) and life as a children’s author.
To learn more, please visit www.battleofthebooksgt.com. Teams must register by 6 p.m. on Sunday (December 6th). The program is offered at no cost to fourth and fifth graders in Grand Traverse, Leelanau, and Benzie County and a portion of Antrim County.
