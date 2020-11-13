GLEN LAKE — “Small and mighty” is how Glen Lake Community Schools’ music director describes the Lakers’ new marching band.
First year teacher Eli George didn’t know what obstacles he faced when he accepted the challenge of transforming middle and high school students into the school’s first band in recent times.
But he knew one thing.
“They just didn’t have the passion,” he said. “It was a candle with no flame.”
George found it wasn’t teaching music or marching techniques that was the greatest challenge, even though they had only about three weeks before the first football game performance. It was harmonizing the 18 students coming in at different maturity, grade and skill levels.
“It was pretty hard, but we all pulled through,” acknowledged eighth-grade flutist Zinnia Dungjen.
There were no fancy uniforms at the band’s debut. They made due with matching track outfits.
“When we showed up at football, no one teased or laughed,” said George. “The school bought it. We’re now being included.”
Choir teacher Ashley Larimer-Kelly welcomes Glen Lake’s music program expansion.
“Part of a healthy music department is a band department,” she said.
Larimer-Kelly stressed that the education of the young musicians offers life lessons in how to succeed.
“These kids are not just learning hard work, dedication,” she said. “They’re learning about not giving up on pursuing their dreams.”
The point is not missed by students.
“I learned how much effort it takes,” Dungjen said. “And how much effort I’m willing to make for the band.”
Seventh grader Sophia McCreedy is a second generation trumpet player and marching band student.
“We’ve been learning more than we ever have,” she said. “It’s a really new experience I didn’t think I’d get. I didn’t know I could play as good as I am.”
Parents, community volunteers and staff support the Laker musicians sharing their time and talents. School administration funded the soon-to-arrive band uniforms.
Uniforms were designed with student input.
George plans to take the band beyond school. “I want the community to know we’re not stopping after football season,” he said.
“As long as I’m here, we will not be an afterthought. We’ll give back.”
The newly minted band will join parades and other local events, and in the future participate in Michigan School Band & Orchestra Association festivals.
“I most look forward to seeing people’s reaction — seeing whether they’re going to open up their arms or be apprehensive,” Dungjen said.
A holiday music performance viewed from windows is on tap at an area nursing home.
“We do it to bring joy not only to ourselves, but other people,” George said.
Next semester George introduces a concert band class. He also hopes to establish a Laker jazz band.
