Ponder Yoda’s sex life, we now must.
It is, no doubt, a great time to be a “Star Wars” fan. The final installment of the movie sequel trilogy, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” arrives next month. The newly opened Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park in Hollywood offers superfans an immersive and extravagantly expensive tour of a recreated fantasy world.
And Disney’s stewardship of George Lucas’ long-ago, far-away galaxy, and all the exploitable intellectual property contained therein, guarantees a supply of TV and film content that will continue until well after the Sarlacc on Tatooine finishes digesting Jabba the Hutt’s minions.
Now, within the vastness of the great Lucasfilm cosmos, a previously remote concept emerges front and center — that of Yoda, possible love machine.
“Star Wars” fandom currently is abuzz about “The Mandalorian,” the heavily hyped live-action series that debuted along with the launch last week of the Disney+ streaming service. Created by Jon Favreau, the vaguely western-style series follows a masked bounty hunter — from the same planet as Boba Fett in the original trilogy — as he tracks a mysterious and highly prized “asset” in the years following the collapse of the Galactic Empire. (Between “Return of the Jedi” and “The Force Awakens.”)
The final moments of the first episode contained a carefully deployed twist I’m about to ruin for anyone who’s managed to avoid the internet for the past week-and-a-half: Baby Yoda. Not Yoda as an actual baby, but an infant of the same alien species as Yoda, the 900-year-old Grand Master who trained generations of Jedi and famously backwards syntax spoke in.
The Mandalorian mercenary (played by Pedro Pascal, aka the Viper from “Game of Thrones”) discovers that the bounty he’s being paid to collect is a 50-year-old creature who, in Yoda’s species, would still be a young child, albeit a powerful one who adorably eats frogs and adorably uses the Force and adorably squeaks and waddles.
That very merchandisable lovability has generated the same criticism leveled at almost every “Star Wars” property post-“Empire Strikes Back”: here we go again with the overbearing cuteness, i.e. Ewoks, Jar Jar, Porgs, etc. But Baby Yoda is a meme-able talking point that also happens to be a bold storytelling choice.
The “Star Wars” canon has never explained what sort of creature Yoda is, which is strange, considering the sheer quantity of purely useless information that exists on every other microscopic facet of that universe.
In “Episode I — The Phantom Menace,” we briefly see a female of Yoda’s species, Yaddle, another member of the Jedi Council. Doing the math here, a Yoda baby who turned 50 after the collapse of the Empire would have been born about 10 years before the events of “Phantom Menace,” so the theory of a Jedi Council workplace romance checks out (insert funk guitar music).
If Baby Yoda is really Yoda’s hidden progeny, that would mean the Grand Master had violated the Jedi Code forbidding family attachments, decades before Anakin Skywalker instigated his own downfall by doing the same thing.
If that ends up being true, Baby Yoda would add some fascinating moral ambiguity to a narrative world literally structured around concepts of Light and Dark. The best recent “Star Wars” entries have gone there: “Rogue One” was a gritty war story in which Rebellion fighters often were no better than their Imperial oppressors; a subplot in “The Last Jedi” featured a planet full of war profiteers who sold as many weapons to the Resistance as the First Order.
By the time you read this, the next episode of “The Mandalorian” could have poured sand on the “Yoda’s secret love child” theory. (They come out on Fridays). But the series’ willingness to even suggest the saintliest “Star Wars” character has something resembling human complexity is a good indication that this old speeder still has gas in the tank.
