PETOSKEY — “Mothra, The Ballet,” an original, full-length production created by the Crooked Tree Arts Center School of Ballet premieres tonight at the Harbor Springs Performing Arts Center.
Based on the 1961 Japanese sci-fi film classic “Mothra,” the School of Ballet’s production tells a thrilling tale of discovery, danger, pursuit, and ultimate redemption in a world where nature is imperiled by man.
The story begins with a greedy and villainous businessman accidentally discovering Infant Island, where he finds a primitive culture and magical beings.
The ballet then follows the experience of these supernatural beings — the Magic Twins — who are kidnapped from their innocent life, exploited for money, endangered, and ultimately rescued by their beloved island guardian, the mythical deity and titular being Mothra.
This original production was brought to life by School of Ballet Artistic Director Heather Raue and instructor Karrie Benedict, with nine pieces of the ballet having been choreographed by alum-turned-teachers Hannah Bianchi, Eleanor Chaney, Ellie Esford, Marie Millard, and Haley Van Patten.
“One of the exciting things about having a school that’s been around for as long as ours is that our alums have been coming back to us as teachers and choreographers for several years,” said Raue.
Five alums choreographed pieces, Karrie Benedict — who has been with the School of Ballet for 15 years — choreographed a lovely portion of Infant Island, and Raue choreographed the remainder of the production, as well as put the overall vision together.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Crooked Tree Arts Center School of Ballet, founded by Raue in 2003, and an original ballet was the perfect way to honor the milestone.
“I decided that the best way to celebrate the School of Ballet’s 20th anniversary was to create an entirely original ballet that contained all the elements of classical ballet,” said Raue. “Love and loss, greed and envy, danger and pursuit, and above all, beauty and elegance are all there! The diverse choreography demonstrates our students’ wide breadth of dance vocabularies, styles, and character development. We have had an incredible time creating this ballet and are so excited to share it.”
A longtime fan of Japanese sci-fi and anime, Raue was shocked to find that the story and its classic narrative structure had never been translated into performance art.
“I am always interested in stretching our students, collaborators, and audiences beyond some of the more traditional stories,” shared Raue. “Any good story can be turned into a ballet. As I was doing background research on the project, I was frankly surprised that nobody else had choreographed this story.”
The production comprises Beginning Ballet through Upper Level Ballet students, one of which is Pre-Professional student Payton Beckering of Boyne City.
“Working on ‘Mothra’ has been exciting, challenging, and rewarding,” said Beckering, who is performing the role of Mothra. “Portraying Mothra as she maniacally seeks at all costs to save the Magic Twins has allowed me to find and channel emotion in my dancing to give every moment more purpose. I think the audience will be amazed and delighted by my costume, which allows me to almost literally fly across the stage.”
Instructor Karrie Benedict is most excited to have audiences watch this ballet through fresh eyes.
“Many of our previous ballets have all had books, musicals, and films made from their original stories. For example, when one comes to watch ‘Cinderella,’ there is a conscious or unconscious expectation, a desire to connect it with a past experience,” share Benedict. “Expecting a certain piece of music or costume can detract and keep the audience from freely watching what is in front of them.”
Some audience members may very well be acquainted with the 1961 film, but most will come without preconceived ideas, allowing them to focus on the most important aspect of ballet — dancing.
“People who are familiar with the original movie will be happy that we kept and even improved on some of the original parts of the film— although, they may be disappointed that I cut some of the cheesier special effects!” said Raue. “Those unfamiliar with the original will become instant fans and may long remember this show.”
Something many may not know about the School of Ballet’s productions is just how energizing performing is for the students. Raue, Benedict, and their choreographers are looking forward to seeing how the dance students channel their energy into their three performances.
“This show, in particular, has really resonated with our dancers, who are almost giddy in anticipation of performing it,” added Raue.
“Mothra, The Ballet” takes place on Friday, June 9, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 10, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., at the Harbor Springs Performing Arts Center, 500 N. Spring Street, Harbor Springs. Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for students, and $50 for reserved seating. Contact Crooked Tree Arts Center at (231) 347-4337 to purchase tickets, or visit crookedtree.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.