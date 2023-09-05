TRAVERSE CITY — “Quicksand,” an independent Michigan-made feature film directed by JohnPaul Morris, will show at the City Opera House tonight.
The 7:30 p.m. screening comes days before the film’s worldwide release on Sept. 19 with additional showings in select theaters.
“This is big news for us because [this screening] coincides with an overwhelming response from Michigan theaters that want to support and show the film,” said Morris, who grew up in Traverse City. “It’s a grassroots, arthouse theater effort that’s happening, and it’s unprecedented in our experience.
“Filling seats in theaters with an independent film that has no studio support or big marketing budget is uncharted territory.”
A five-year project for Morris, who started working on the screenplay in 2018, the movie was filmed over three weeks in September 2019, so a surprise screening this month in northern Michigan is serendipitous for the cast and crew who embarked on this journey years ago this month.
“We really wanted to be making movies here in Michigan specifically,” said Morris. “Making a feature-length film is a series of insurmountable tasks, but ‘Quicksand’ was the right film for us to take the leap.”
Morris, along with Jake Burgess and Broderick Steele, wrote the screenplay, tailoring the story and style to play to their strengths, Michigan’s landscape, and their budget.
“Our screenplay was called ‘ambitious’ and not often as a compliment,” shared Morris. “We wanted big action set pieces, and we wanted to surprise the audience, and keep surprising them.”
Knowing it wasn’t in their limited budget to have an all-star celebrity cast, Morris and the “Quicksand” team didn’t let that discourage them.
“It’s been clear to me for a while that there’s an incredible amount of talent here and that simply needs a platform,” said Morris. “Our nationwide search for our lead character concluded with the most incredible audition coming from Traverse City only a couple of miles from our studio on Woodmere Avenue.”
Traverse City resident Tanner Presswood landed the role of Ray.
“The first table read let me know that not only was the script great, but the ensemble they had put together was absolutely wonderful,” said Presswood. “I tried my best to manage expectations and keep my hopes low, but day after day, scene after scene, it really felt like the movie was coming together. The crew was amazing. Everyone was young, but super professional.”
Playing the role of Paul, Ray’s counterpart, was Simon Elias, from Bogotá, Colombia, who experienced Michigan for the first time while filming. “To film in Michigan was truly an amazing experience. I was amazed by the beauty of nature and the different landscapes, and I was also amazed by the professionalism of the entire film crew. I realized most of the crew members were not only great professionals, but also amazing human beings.”
The film about friendship and overcoming life’s challenges was finished in time for its 2022 premiere at the Traverse City Film Festival. Since then, the film has been accepted into numerous other film festivals, winning awards along the way.
“‘Quicksand’ getting into the festivals it did, especially the Austin Film Festival because of its prestige, had us floored,” said Morris. “We were blown away by winning the Eau Claire International Film Festival, Audience Choice for Best Feature Film at the Hell’s Half Mile Film & Music Festival, and Best Screenplay at the Grand Rapids Film Festival — we almost didn’t know how to process that it was happening. It took me a while to actually accept that people, total strangers around the country, were loving the movie.”
“‘Quicksand’ is proof of how powerful independent films can be,” said Elias. “When exceptional individuals come together to create collaboratively and tell stories, the size of the budget doesn’t really matter. The quality of this film surpasses any preconceptions you might have about independent cinema, and it will undoubtedly take you on an amazing and amusing journey.”
The film is available for preorder on Apple TV/iTunes and, if it continues to gain traction, it may stream on larger platforms like Netflix, Hulu, or Starz.
General admission is $15 for tonight’s City Opera House screening of “Quicksand.” It also will show at Manistee’s Vogue Theatre on Sept. 15 and at Frankfort’s Garden Theater on Sept. 18. For more information about the film and additional screenings, visit quicksandmovie.com.
