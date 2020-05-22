BELUAH — Local filmmaker, director and environmentalist Jeff Gibbs was met with a standing ovation following the first screening of his film “Planet of the Humans” at the 2019 Traverse City Film Festival.
The immediate response led to several more screenings during the film festival and organizer Michael Moore and Gibbs decided to release the 1 hour, 40 minute documentary on the eve of the 50th celebration of Earth Day.
Nine months after the first screening, Gibbs and co-executive producers Moore and Ozzie Zehner are under fire after the environmental documentary has been viewed over 8 million times on YouTube since April 21.
“Planet of the Humans” ignited conversations in the environmentalist community about the viability of green energy options (like solar and wind), over consumption, economic growth and how capitalism drives the energy market.
“It’s stunning,” said Gibbs, a 65-year-old Beluah resident. “It has over 7 million views in three weeks, you know, which is something we never anticipated. It just has made a lot of controversy and discussion.”
Hundreds of reviews and responses have been posted following the online release, coming from environmental activists such as Bill McKibben — who responded in Rolling Stone — and publications all over the world.
Gibbs, however, is excited by the “firestorm” started by the film he conceptualized nearly 20 years ago. Gibbs began filming in the late 2000s and wrote, filmed, directed and produced it. He also did the film’s original score.
“What I think created the firestorm is we challenged what we call the eco-industrial complex,” said Gibbs. “I just want us to have a discussion about it, and make a plan together for what I think will be a smaller global economy with less consumption in which we all live more locally.”
However, dozens of responses across the internet have accusations that the filmmakers used outdated or misleading information to get their point across.
McKibben labeled the film “a bomb in the center of the environmental movement” and Marty Lagina, CEO of Traverse City-based Heritage Sustainable Energy, called the message “unfortunate” and “pessimistic.”
On May 18, Gibbs made a post on the film’s website titled ‘“Old Data” is a Lie,’ categorically denying any claims that the information presented in the film is false or misleading.
While much of the footage and audio used in the film was recorded several years ago, Gibbs argued the multi-year timeline of the film only make his argument stronger. The producers made a minute-by-minute reference guide on the film’s website to help enable fact checks.
“Thankfully we haven’t had any problems with dominant data because all of the data in the film is all from 2019-2020 in the charts and graphs,” Zehner said. “We went through a very exhaustive fact check before the film was released, and that’s why it has withstood these criticisms.”
Dr. Kristine Gattis, who holds a doctorate from the University of Wisconsin Madison’s Institute of Environmental Studies, said scientists and everyday people do not agree with the negative feedback the film is receiving from big-name environmental activists such as McKibben.
“I think a lot of people on the ground see [the full ecological footprint] in the movie and they’re much more receptive to the big picture, regardless if the film has some details that are not as timely,” Gattis said. “They’ve got some of the details wrong because it’s about 10 years out of time with what is going on now with green energy. I think it’s a minor issue, honestly, because it’s about people looking at the larger picture.”
Gibbs, Zehner and Gattis each contended that most critics are those invested in the green energy movement. Zehner said green energy organizations who opposed the film attempted to have it censored and removed from YouTube, citing misinformation.
Lagina, who has 30 years experience working with both conventional and renewable energy, said that the film “only accepts facts that support their conclusion.“
“There are some decent talking points in there and some things to consider because nothing is perfect,” Lagina said. “But the movie is letting the ‘perfect’ get in the way of the ‘good’ and that is a really bad thing.”
Expecting the world to make the transition from fossil fuel dependency to 100 percent renewable energy at the flip of a switch is unrealistic according to Lagina.
Lagina contended that the progress being made away from coal should have more cause for optimism than is presented by Gibbs.
“The extent people buy into that movie is going to set back renewables, right at the point when they’re on the cusp of really being world changers,” Lagina said. “That’s where renewables are right now. They have become so affordable and so practical, that to attack them at this juncture is just very unfortunate.”
One major criticism was the lack of solutions offered by the filmmakers, but Gibbs said he offered resources on the film’s website furthering his stance while defending the data and information in the film.
“Once you come to grips with the fact that there is no magic green energy source that’s going to displace these fuels that we’re using to destroy the planet, then you realize we just have to look at a different model for how we’re living,” Gibbs said. “We didn’t make a movie to debate the intricacies of energy production, we made it to steer you toward asking the deeper questions about green technology and whether it’s going to save us.”
Gibbs began working with Moore on his hit documentary “Bowling for Columbine” as a producer and has six other producing credits since 2002, including Moore’s “Fahrenheit 9/11” and the Dixie Chick’s “Shut Up & Sing.”
He has been a local advocate against biomass for more than a decade and has fought against companies like Traverse City Light & Power.
Moore did not return calls from the Record-Eagle for comment.
“This movie takes no prisoners and exposes the truth about how we have been led astray in the fight to save the planet,” Moore said in a press release. “The feel-good experience of this movie is that we actually have the smarts and the will to not let this happen — but only if we immediately launch a new environmental uprising.”
