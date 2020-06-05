TRAVERSE CITY — Connor Lindsay and his electronic jam band “Biomassive” were in the midst of the group’s three-week tour when the coronavirus pandemic shut down live music venues across the state in March.
The Michigan-based tour — the longest and largest of the Traverse City-based band’s career — was halted after only a few shows and left Lindsay and his band mates searching for answers.
With many of the band members being full time musicians and working part time in bars or music venues, their income was stifled and they had to get creative.
Lindsay, who plays synth and keys in Biomassive, also DJs at local bars and found out about a contest put on by Eminem and the Marshall Mathers Foundation. The contest gave $313 to the first 500 Michigan DJs who submitted a mix and Lindsay took advantage of the chance to show off his skills.
“The majority of us who are DJs and musicians were the first to go,” Lindsay said of the economic hardship brought on by the pandemic. “The biggest show of our career was supposed to be at Summer Camp Music Festival in May with 40,000 attendees and playing alongside our heroes.”
Many musicians have had to find ways to supplement or create an income while under quarantine and Biomassive was no exception. There has been a renaissance of internet livestreaming by musicians to fill in the entertainment gap and music festivals have gone virtual to broadcast world-wide during this pandemic. Online music festivals such as “Digital Mirage” — its second iteration was postponed this week because of ongoing social unrest — succeeded in raising more than $250,000 in a single weekend of online donations.
For the past two months, individual members of the six-man band were putting on livestream events from their home studios and began following that same model for fan-sourced donations.
“Those showed the different dimensions of the band because we always play as this huge collective unit,” said bass player Randall Erno. “It helped like showcase some of like our individual capacities.”
Once Governor Gretchen Whitmer allowed groups of up to 10 people gather, Biomassive members were on the road to TC to join forces once again. Only this time they created a “livestreaming paradise,” according to Erno, who also manages the band.
Biomassive began using the lights and projection software that was being used on their tour last weekend, setting it up in a barn big enough for all nine members (six musicians, three techs) to be properly distanced
The band has plans to continue live streaming over the coming months with shows (individual and as a whole) every Saturday through the end of June and many other times during the week.
“It’s crazy to see how many people will reach out and help when they know for a fact that 100 percent of the money is going to somebody who really needs it right now,” Lindsay said. ”It’s like crazy to see all the people that are that are donating to these different livestreams.”
The band thinks that the internet livestreams have put a lot of artists in front of people that would not have otherwise seen them and Lindsay said he thinks they will be a fixture in the music community even after the pandemic.
Along with the live streams, Biomassive is working on its first studio album named “Monolith” and an EP named “Polylith,” the latter which is supposed to showcase their abilities across all genres.
Lindsay and Biomassive continue to search for ways to feed their families without a “string of northern Michigan“ music festivals that are their “livelihood,” according to Lindsay.
Lindsay and the others are excited to get back into the live music circuit but regulations are still making that difficult locally.
Bars and restaurants in downtown Traverse City have had to make serious adjustments just to reopen at low capacity. Union Street owner Rick Thompson said there are restrictions on dancing and musicians singing in front of a crowd. Thompson also said with limited capacity and lower revenues, it is difficult to pay for live music.
However, they are ready for whenever they are able to bring music back into their bars.
“Even if we can just get back to 50 percent capacity we’re back on,” Thompson said. “Even at 50 percent capacity I can get 75 people in here so we’re ready to rock but with social distancing there is no way I can do it right now.”
Lindsay has DJ’ed at Union Street and Sidetraxx among others in downtown Traverse City, and Biomassive is itching to bring their progressive jam band sounds back to northern Michigan. The bars and venues are just as excited to have them back.
The live music aspect is a big part of what we do,” said Mike Lloyd, Managing Partner at Kilkenny’s and North Peak Brewing. “We try to bring that every night and as soon as we lose the six-foot ordinance we will continue doing that.”
