TRAVERSE CITY — For the first time in her 22 years, Hyla Mayrose Perillo won’t be home for Christmas.
The McBain High School alum and longtime Dance Arts Academy student and teacher will be on tour with the cast of “Cats” North American Tour instead.
“I’m sad about it, I’m not going to lie,” said Perillo, a spring graduate of Marymount Manhattan College, known for its acting, communications and dance programs.
“Christmas is my favorite holiday. I like being warm, I love being around the fire, I love drinking hot chocolate with my parents, I love getting the tree.
“But management is so nice … they’re going to try to throw us a Christmas. It’s nice to experience something new with people you’ve gotten to know because you travel with them. I’ll have a ‘Friends Christmas.’ I’ve had 21 Christmases at home and one Christmas away won’t be so traumatic.”
Winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, “Cats” tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn.
Perillo performs the role of young white cat Victoria in a satiny white leotard with fluffy white “fur” and a fur headpiece with ears.
She’s on stage for all but two of the show’s numbers and is featured in “The Invitation to the Jellicle Ball.”
Betsy Carr, co-owner of Dance Arts Academy where Perillo trained from the time she was 7, isn’t surprised.
“She’s so talented and such a hard worker,” Carr said. “Hyla was here all that she could be and then she’d do extra summer intensives. And then if she was invited somewhere or offered a scholarship, she’d do it. She didn’t say no to all of the great offers in places like New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco.”
In fact, Perillo has spent most of her life dancing, first as a toddler in Maine, then in Cadillac, where the family moved, before discovering Dance Arts Academy at one of its summer camps for kids.
That’s where she trained five or six days a week, often leaving school early to make the trek to Traverse City, then working in the studio until 9 p.m. before heading back home.
Eventually she dropped swimming, figure skating and gymnastics as dance become more of a commitment.
Besides ballet and pointe, she studied everything from tap, contemporary and jazz to modern, hip hop and musical theater. She danced with the academy during competition season and starred as Clara and the Sugar Plum Fairy in its “Nutcracker” productions.
She was at the dance academy so much that she sometimes accepted sleepover invitations at the homes of Traverse City students and that her mother, Anne Perillo, took a job at the academy’s front desk and store so she wouldn’t have to hang out in her car.
“I knew she was going to be a fabulous dancer when she was 2 ½, but I didn’t know if that was going to be her passion,” said Anne Perillo. “She’d watch TV and see older kids singing and dancing on the ‘Barney & Friends’ show and she’d mimic every single move perfectly. She’d also watch ‘The Lawrence Welk Show’and loved the singing and dancing.”
While in college, Perillo spent most of her breaks teaching and choreographing for Dance Arts Academy students as a member of the faculty or working backstage for their productions.
“One ‘Nutcracker’ she was working backstage and our Sugar Plum was having back problems,” Carr said. “Hyla pulled off the headset and (danced) Sugar Plum for that night.”
Now Perillo performs eight shows a week on tour — one on weeknights and two on weekends. Like the rest of the cast, she arrives backstage early to apply her own makeup including white foundation and dark cat’s eyes and whiskers.
“I love performing for new audiences every night,” she said. “The energy just keeps us going. People are so happy to have live theater back that the audiences are so enthusiastic. It’s just lovely to hear them cheer and scream for us.”
The tour will take her to 36 cities, including East Lansing and Quebec City in Canada, before the end of June.
The rigorous schedule means icing after every performance and sometimes during the day, loading up on proteins and sticking to a workout plan designed by the show’s athletic trainer to keep her body and mind healthy.
But Perillo said she also enjoys plenty of down time. Monday is reserved for travel or free time, as are most mornings and afternoons.
“We love to eat and find restaurants every night and shop a bit even though we only have one suitcase to fit things in,” said Perillo, who also likes to bond with castmates — now like family — over coffee, brunch and local exploration.
The production bills itself as a “new Cats for a new generation” and features the original score by Andrew Lloyd Weber, original scenic and costume design, new lighting and sound design, and new choreography by Andy Blankenbuchler after the original choreography by Gillian Lynne.
It’s the first show in which Perillo has had to both sing and dance, something she was uncomfortable with at first.
“The most singing experience I had was singing in the car,” she said, adding that she prepared for the role by learning to read music, taking a few voice lessons with a college suitemate, a theater major, and practicing with fellow cast member “Grizabella” how to sing and breathe while dancing.
“During rehearsals I was so scared because I wasn’t a trained singer like most of the people.”
Perillo said she won the role through virtual auditions in London after Kim Craven, a long-time mentor and adjunct instructor at Marymount, reached out to her. Craven is associate choreographer for the tour production.
“It was so out of the blue,” Perillo said. “I was like, ‘yes, I would love to do a Broadway tour.’ We went back and forth for a little while and then two weeks later the producer called and I got the part. I was so shocked and stunned.”
She began rehearsing with the cast in August and in late September opened with the show in Rochester, NY.
“I was there and it was fantastic,” said Anne Perillo. “There always is (a tear) when I watch Hyla dance. It was much more than I thought it would be. It was such a fabulous production.”
Carr said other Dance Arts Academy students have made it big, performing on Broadway in “West Side Story” and other productions, and dancing with companies all over the country and beyond.
But Perillo’s early success is special.
“Kids can train their whole lives but going on to that next step can be difficult,” said Carr, who plans to see the show when it comes to the Wharton Center for the Performing Arts in East Lansing Jan. 4-12. “That she got it right out of college and during a pandemic, when there’s nobody really hiring, is incredible.”
Perillo said there’s talk of the show extending its run through July. Meanwhile, she’s hoping lightning strikes twice.
“If it comes my way, I’d love to do another Broadway show,” she said. “I’d love to do ‘Moulin Rouge!’ or ‘Six’ or ‘Hamilton.’"
