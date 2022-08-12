EMPIRE — They’re small but mighty, and they’re growing in popularity.
Oozing intimacy, relaxation, camaraderie and low-cost admission, small Michigan music festivals such as northern Michigan’s LivelyLands have sprouted up across the state in recent years, showcasing regional stars in charming outdoor settings.
“Aside from offering a more stress-free, less claustrophobic concert experience, this festival is designed for music lovers,” said Emily Lively, executive producer of the festival being held Aug. 19-21 at Backyard Burdickville outside Empire.
“Just because we are small doesn’t mean we skimp on the details. From the get-go, I knew that quality sound was a priority for the festival. … Our artists really appreciate this.”
With only about 300 attendees, the festival that started as a pilot event in 2017 has enjoyed “slow and steady progress” in terms of growth. “I would be thrilled if we were able to get our numbers up to around 350,” Lively said.
Stressing “quality over quantity,” this year’s event will feature an eclectic blend of performers, including Grand Rapids soul/R&B singer Avalon Cutts-Jones (who headlines Saturday night), New York indie folk-pop duo The Sea The Sea (headlining Friday night), Michigan singer-songwriter Michael Camp and Fay Burns, Virginia native and indie-rocker Rebecca Loebe and a half-dozen other mostly regional acts.
“My goal has always been to have our attendees come because they know that it’s going to be a special lineup and they are going to get to experience new things,” said Lively, who makes sure that at least 50 percent of the acts are female-fronted artists. “Going back to being the festival for the music lover; a true fan loves to explore new things.”
Keeping with the cozy, family-friendly theme, the festival kicks off Friday with a “Farm to Festival” barbecue dinner in partnership with The Lively Farm, featuring guest chefs and food grown right on the festival grounds.
Regular weekend tickets are $125 and day passes cost $40-$65, with additional fees for camping and various special packages. Get details online at thelivelylands.com.
“We have ample free parking for all our attendees and we now have 30 rustic campsites on the festival grounds,” she added. “We will never be so full that there isn’t ample space to get as close to the stage as you want, spread out your blanket and feel good about letting your kids run free. We rarely have long ticket, merch, beer or food lines, and our potties stay clean.”
LivelyLands isn’t the only Michigan festival that revels in its tininess.
With post-pandemic concert ticket prices skyrocketing and major festivals fraught with potential hassles, smaller gatherings and “boutique” festivals have found favor with music lovers seeking a low-cost weekend of camaraderie and top-tier entertainment.
Last month’s Tamarack Music Festival outside the town of Morley in Mecosta County calls itself “the best tiny fest in the Mitten State” and attracted about 200 people for a weekend of music by 15 Michigan-based bands and solo artists.
John Harvey, who organizes the festival with his wife, Dee, said they launched the event three years ago because of their “love for music and the community it creates. We strive to create an environment of acceptance and being among friends with music and creativity bringing us together.”
Laid-back but resonating with an up-close-and-personal relationship between fans and performers, Tamarack relishes the connections that musicians can make at a compact festival.
“We are definitely rookies, but love all the talent we encounter in our festival-attending life,” Harvey said. “It brings us great pleasure to give them the opportunities to perform.”
