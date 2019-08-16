EMPIRE — There’s just something about experiencing live music without being surrounded by a giant crowd.
That’s what listeners get at LivelyLands Music Festival, said Emily Lively, founder and executive producer of the Empire fest.
“It’s an event where you can come for just one day and get a lot out of it, or come for the weekend with a weekender pass,” she said.
The third annual LivelyLands Music Festival takes place Friday, Aug. 23 to Sunday, Aug. 25.
Friday and Sunday events take place at the Empire Town Hall on the village’s Front Street. The Saturday venue is the Eagles Meadow Campground on M-72.
When it comes to having diverse music genres, LivelyLands is modeled after bigger festivals — like Lollapalooza in Chicago and Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee — but attendance is kept under 1,000 in order to keep the experience true to the area, Lively said.
“Limiting attendance and booking artists still working to secure a following in the area means that the audience has the opportunity for up-close-and-personal interactions with the artists and every seat is front row,” Lively said.
LivelyLands is a family-friendly event — kids under 12 are free and there will be yard games. Blue Heron Mercantile will have a pop-up store Saturday — guests are allowed to bring a cooler with food for a picnic, but no alcoholic drinks.
Bay Area Recycling for Charities will handle alcohol sales as a fundraiser, Lively said. Lake Ann Brewery and The Workshop will provide beer.
The festival starts with a pulled-pork, Texas-style barbeque — or veggie burgers — on Friday evening followed by music by South Carolina native Jack Williams and a street waltz led by Seth and Bob Bernard.
Seven artists are lined up for Saturday, with music starting at 2 p.m. Gracing the stage in the afternoon are Cabin Fever, a bluegrass/Americana band out of Thompsonville; pop/funk/folk artist Jason Weems of Austin, Texas; Escaping Pavement, a folk/bluegrass/Americana band from Detroit; and The Lonely Lovers from Petoskey.
Come evening, the stage is taken by northern Michigan folk favorite Seth Bernard; The Sea The Sea, an indie folk/pop duo from New York; and The Go Rounds, a Kalamazoo-based foursome described as “psychedelic Americana pop, twang-rock and jelly-roll.”
Sunday is the Bluegrass Brunch and the Bluegrass Jam and Song Swap, hosted by Mark Lavengood of Grand Rapids.
Caroline Barlow, a singer and acoustic guitar player for The Lonely Lovers, said she’s looking forward to the combination of local acts and nationally touring groups. It will be her third year at the festival and second time performing — she appeared with The North Carolines in 2018.
“I like that she (Lively) is bringing in a part of the people that live here to experience it, as well as the national flavor,” Barlow said.
One of Barlow’s favorite experiences from 2018 — and one she’s looking forward to again — is at the the songwriter’s circle at the campgrounds at night. It was good to hear people sharing songs around the campfire, she said.
LivelyLands is partnering with Indigo Bluffs RV Park & Resort to offer special rates for LivelyLands attendees.
