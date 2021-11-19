TRAVERSE CITY — Jim Draplin would have approved.
The late Santa who for several years presided over downtown Traverse City’s popular Christmas tree lighting festivities was all about the event, said his widow, Lauren Draplin. But he would have favored this year’s scaled-back version of the downtown kickoff to the holiday season in response to the region’s high COVID-19 infection rates.
Instead of public tree lighting ceremonies followed by caroling and visits with Santa, which traditionally attracted huge crowds to the towering evergreen at the corner of Cass and Front streets, the tree will already be lit for this year’s main — and only — event, the Downtown Light Parade.
“In light of the code red at Munson Medical Center we are doing our best to keep large gatherings to a minimum, and by keeping our light parade we can keep people spaced out,” said Abby Taylor, downtown experience coordinator with the Downtown Development Authority. “We’re trying to keep people healthy and safe.”
Entertainment, including caroling by the Sweet Adelines’ Grand Traverse Show Chorus and goody bag distribution to the first 2,000 kids, will take place on each block of the Front Street parade route beginning at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 20. National Cherry Festival Queen Allie Graziano will circulate along the route between Franklin and Union streets.
“The caroling will be a different style because it will be flowing, but we’re still excited to have the whole community come out and gather together,” Taylor said.
The light parade will follow at 6:30 p.m. with a mix of 25 business and nonprofit units decked out in at least 2,000 twinkling lights each. Emcee Scot Gardner will provide colorful commentary over a sound system.
Besides Santa riding on a fire truck, parade entries include the Traverse City West and Central high school drum lines, the Traverse City Pit Spitters, Design Dance Company and Deep Blue Water Samba School.
In what likely will be a kids’ crowd-pleaser, an OTP Young Company cast will preview favorite songs from its January production of “Disney’s Frozen Jr.” atop an ice mountain lit from within.
The show featuring Elsa and friends was cast in March 2020 just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the region, said Old Town Playhouse Education Director Melissa May. Though the youth company resumed classes and other activities in spring of this year, student actors must wear masks.
“We thought this would be a great opportunity to show off their talent and get the area ready for the performance,” May said. “What better way for the kids to socialize outside of the theater and spend some time unmasked.”
Deep Blue Water Samba School will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a return to the parade featuring the distinctive rhythms of the Brazilian bateria — the drum section of a samba band. The percussionists will unveil some new drum breaks and glam up their instruments — from surdos and caixasto tamborims — in blue or white lights.
“The big bass drums have a lot of real estate so you can wrap lights all around them,” said music director Marc Alderman, who will wear light-up gloves to lead the community drumming group.
Lucky spectators may even hear some call-and-response chants like, “Hey, you with the drum. Just watch out, don’t hit your thumb.”
The annual light parade was added to downtown tree lighting and Santa’s arrival festivities in 2017 but took a hiatus in 2020 because of the pandemic. Lauren Draplin said its return this year without the public tree lighting and traditional visits with Santa would get the gloved thumbs-up from at least one jolly old elf.
“(Jim) would be so proud that the DDA would sacrifice all the glitter and gold just to keep people safe,” Draplin said.
