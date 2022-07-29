FREE SOIL — When Kyle Brown plays northern Michigan’s Forest Trail Music Festival, he’ll do so with a new band that boasts a fresh and rootsy, genre-melding approach that’s a bit less aggressive than his previous project.
To some fans, Kyle Brown & The Human Condition comes off as a “mellower Bigfoot Buffalo,” referring to Brown’s previous Michigan rock band.
For the Montague-based Brown, it represents a long journey toward a more intentional approach with stronger vocals and songwriting.
The band dispatches new songs inspired mostly by the beauty of the Pacific Ocean and Hawaii, the island paradise where Brown relocated in 2019-2020 while “taking a step back from music” — something he insists “did wonders for my writing.”
“I was able to give my songwriting the time and patience it needed, and I subsequently became a better writer. These songs have more subtle detail, especially lyrically, as compared to Bigfoot Buffalo,” he suggests.
“I’ve also taken a more natural approach to my singing instead of the rock ’n’ roll growl that I often approached Bigfoot Buffalo with. The result was more thoughtful songs and a more developed singer and songwriter in myself.”
Welcome to The Human Condition, a band Brown formed after moving to Montague in September 2021 and after recording his new batch of songs.
He first linked up musically with an old pal, drummer Mike Schertenlieb of Muskegon’s Flexadecibel, followed by bassist Kosta Karis and eventually, keyboardist Mikey Olsen.
“We’ve been getting together regularly since the end of January 2022, and it’s been an incredible experience working with these guys,” Brown said of the group’s “really nice organic process” of developing its sound.
“We all come from different musical backgrounds, but we all speak the same language, and their dedication to the group and the input they’ve given on these arrangements has been an absolute blessing.”
The band officially released its new album last week (July 22) and will hit the ground running this summer with performances at the Cowpie Music Festival near Caledonia in early August, North Grove Brewers in Montague on Aug. 11 and Forest Trail Music Festival in Free Soil, a little more than an hour southeast of Traverse City, Aug. 26-28.
The band will join Traverse City-bred The Accidentals, northern Michigan’s The Real Ingredients, Ontario’s Steel City Rovers and many more at the Forest Trail festival.
Get details online at foresttrailmusic.com.
Brown continues to lean on songwriting idols such as John Prine and Paul Simon, but he’s also found inspiration in the music of Anders Osborne, Dire Straits, Graham Nash, George Harrison, Western Centuries and The Gladiators.
Incorporating a mélange of jazz, world music and reggae textures amid his new music’s rootsy rock vibe, Brown said he’s also “toned back on the more aggressive rock ’n’ roll stylings” and “slightly toned back on the jam element” of his past project.
Brown — who grew up in Ada, went to high school at Forest Hills Eastern and works in a woodshop by day — anticipates a more robust touring schedule for the band in 2023.
“We already have the next record in the books, or started in the books,” he said. “It’s been a really fun process bringing this project to life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.