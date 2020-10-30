The tradition of Halloween originated with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts. Annually, Halloween creates renewed interest in ghosts and spirits, as we still understand little about the afterlife.
Naturally, a 128-year-old opera house has the potential to be home to the spirits. City Opera House has been host to several paranormal investigations including Michigan Area Paranormal Investigative Team and Cherry Capital Shadow Seekers.
I interviewed CCSS team lead, Jamie Hunt, about her paranormal experiences at COH.
For those new to paranormal investigations, CCSS seeks to scientifically prove a place has spiritual activity. Enthusiasts believe spirits get trapped when someone dies unexpectedly or has unfinished business here on earth.
“To understand ghosts and spirits, it is important to understand energies. Everything has an energy to it — you, me, the trees, the chair, everything. Energies cannot be destroyed or changed. Therefore, let’s say you work at COH for 20 years, your energy is there forever,” Hunt explained. “When you die, your energy might decide to come to COH or be at your home. This is called residual energy. A residual energy does the exact same thing daily, as they would have done when alive. We believe they are not aware of you, of us, or of the present day.”
CCSS is “in this for the history, for the science … we want to prove without a doubt that life exists after death, and we want to know why.” Investigations last two to eight hours, depending on the size of the site and energy activity. COH was highly appealing because it is one of the only original standing opera houses in Michigan.
Hunt’s relationship with spirits began when she was 3 years old. Now 45 she shared “… this is what I have known my whole life. I can see spirits and talk to them. Odd, I know. I meet many skeptics. Regardless, there are hundreds of thousands of teams and enthusiasts who do believe.”
Kindly, Hunt answered all my newbie questions. Having not experienced a spirit at COH, I asked what it looked or sounded like when a spirit is present.
“Every single incident is different, depending on the spirit and who senses it, as all of our gifts are different.”
If they are lucky, CCSS captures a mist forming, a shadow or electronic voice phenomenon. Personally, Hunt can hear them only if they allow her to, and she can sense when one is near — “It gets cold and the air gets charged, and my skin tingles.”
I couldn’t wait to hear about their experiences at COH. I lead with “what were you expecting to find?”
“We never go in with expectations. If we find something … that is a bonus!”
To date, CCSS found a very playful little girl by the second floor main elevator. Hunt said she knew it was a child because of her energies. The little girl kept turning their R.E.M. pod. A R.E.M pod is a radiating electromagnetic field detector. Covering 360 degrees, the lights and an alarm go off when something touches or gets near it.
CCSS saw a woman and a man in shadow form, briefly, by the third floor banister and recorded good electronic voice phenomenon of a man telling Daniel (CCSS) to sit down on the stage. It turns out they did not get enough data to call it an intelligent interaction, which means they could not verify that they were aware and intentionally interacting of with CCSS. Curious if spirits could move around or go from work to home, Hunt explained that a ghost is not trapped in a particular area in a building and can move freely in the building.
“We’ve experienced really high energy levels which we believe are an audience of spirits at COH for a show.”
I could not resist asking an epidemic-oriented question.
“The spirits have gotten used to 60,000 people on site annually for the last 10 years. With COH closed due to COVID, how do you think that affects the spirits?”
In her honest and sincere way, Hunt replied, “I’m sure their normal patterns are all messed up, being use to a lot of people and noise, although we aren’t sure they are always aware of us. I am sure that they notice something different. We will see when we come back!”
Returning to COH tomorrow, Oct. 31, CCSS hopes to find more answers about the afterlife. Excited to continue to the investigation, Hunt shared that they have better toys for the girl to play with and are excited by what they might find.
If your curiosity is piqued, you can follow the Cherry Capital Shadow Seekers on Facebook. Part of their City Opera House investigation will be livestreamed on their Facebook page.
