TRAVERSE CITY — Its barrel-vaulted ceiling, fresco paintings, and Victorian styling make City Opera House a standing piece of regional history.
The architectural beauty was designated a Michigan State Historic Site in 1971 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1972.
The ceiling is a sight to behold. At the end of each barrel, there is a singular last name, eight in all. The names are an homage to Victorian-era performers — a look at pop culture in 1892.
Sarah Bernhardt (1844–1923) was a French stage actress who enjoyed a 60-year career in theater and early film. She starred in popular French plays, made several world tours, was one of the first actors to make sound recordings and act in motion pictures, and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Leoš Janáček (1854 –1928) was a Czech composer, musical theorist and folklorist. Inspired by Moravian and other Slavic folk music, he devoted his early years to folklore research. In 1916, the success of “Jenůfa” (often called the “Moravian national opera”) gave him access to the world’s great opera stages. Janáček’s later works are his most celebrated.
Edwin Thomas Booth (1833 –1893) is considered the “greatest American actor and the greatest Prince Hamlet of the 19th century” by many theater historians. Touring the US and Europe extensively, performing Shakespearean plays, his infamous brother, John Wilkes Booth, often overshadows his career.
Mary Antoinette Anderson (1859 –1940) was an American-born actor famed for her Shakespearean roles. In 1865, she made her first stage appearance in Louisville as Juliet. Further engagements led to a contract with Ford Theater in Washington in 1877. Starting as Lady Macbeth, she began an extensive US tour, culminating in New York. From this point, she enjoyed a 12-year career of unbroken success. She abruptly retired at the age of 30.
John Edward McCullough (1832 –1885) was an Irish émigré and American actor known for his Shakespearean roles. In 1869, he and Lawrence Barrett built the California Theatre in San Francisco. It became one of the best-regarded theaters west of the Rockies. Interestingly, Edwin Booth reportedly refused to contribute to a memorial statue of McCullough.
Lawrence Barrett (1838 –1891) was raised in Detroit, where he made his acting debut in 1853. During his career, he managed the California Theatre with John McCullough. Barrett frequently worked with Edwin Booth. Barrett played Othello to Booth’s Lago and Cassius to his Brutus in “Julius Caesar.” He wrote a sketch called “Edwin Booth and his Contemporaries” (1886). They worked together for many years and were immensely successful.
Joseph Jefferson (1829 –1905) was one of the most famous of all 19th century American comedians. Beginning as a Pennsylvanian child-actor, he continued as a performer for most of his 76 years. Jefferson was best known for his adaptation and portrayal of Rip Van Winkle on the stage, reprising the role in several silent film adaptations. After 1865, he created no other major role and toured with this play for decades.
Lillian Nordica (1857 –1914) was an American soprano who established herself as one of the foremost dramatic sopranos of her time. Convinced she could forge a career, Norton traveled to Italy to put the final polish on her voice. “Nordica,” her stage name, was bestowed by an Italian maestro at the beginning of her operatic career. He convinced her that European opera-goers would not tolerate a diva with a plain sounding, Anglo-American name.
It’s inspiring to see City Opera House founders — Bartak, Votruba and Wilhelm — were following international theater in the late 1800s. The eight names on the ceiling are a quiet reminder this building was ended for the arts in our community. If you would like to learn more about these notable thespians, we invite you to head to our Facebook page. We would love to hear your favorite theater contemporaries, which are notable to you.
