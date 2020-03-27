When the first season of performing arts at City Opera House was announced in 2010, there were a lot of unknowns.
The 14-show season opened with the Tierney Sutton Band (now a nine-time Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist).
Flash forward. Ending abruptly, the 2019-20 season marked a decade of Performing Arts at City Opera House.
It was poised for a remarkable ending. The Moth Mainstage (rescheduled for 10/30/20) and Broadway Bound!: Dear Evan Hansen (6/20/20) are both sold out.
Still, there are new unknowns.
Every season has been filled with variety — some performers were already iconic and others lesser-known.
In between 2010 and today, these shows lead the way at the Box Office: The Aluminum Show, Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Skippy Jon Jones, Lily Tomlin, Ukelele Orchestra of Great Britain, Natalie MacMaster, Arlo Guthrie, Ernie by Mitch Albom, The Moth Mainstage, Vocalosity, Black Violin and Pete the Cat.
If you look at the “Top Ten” list above, how many names do you recognize? The Aluminum Show, Black Violin and Vocalosity were nearly unknown in the region yet they were top performers. You’ve come forward and said “Yes!” with your ticket purchases and your donations.
Thank you.
These comedians make the “Top 20” at COH — Brian Regan, Kathleen Madigan, Aziz Ansari, Lewis Black. It tells us something, we love to laugh — together.
Over the years, we’ve gained your confidence and trust. Each new season is an opportunity to look forward, discover anew and welcome patrons and friends. It is a chance to start fresh.
While we are practicing social distancing, there are living room concerts, free virtual tours, Broadway shows, beautiful lyrics, funny punchlines and more being shared through social media. Access to the wonderful world of the arts is available until you can make it out to support your local stage, screen and theater.
It gives one pause to think about what it’ll take for many businesses to make it another decade. I know what it will take. You know what it will take. It’ll take community. It’s a truism that spring is also a call to action.
City Opera House is eager to start the next season.
With your support, we will continue to build a vibrant community where we connect people to the arts and each other.
See you soon!
