A lot of us have had our summer social calendars cleared, or at least remodeled, by the pandemic.
Be honest, Zoom calls with your family and virtual Happy Hours with friends have started to lose their appeal.
For Father’s Day, I got my husband a t-shirt that says “BLURSDAY.”
That kind of sums it up some days.
As an event-driven organization, it has felt weird for City Opera House too. Our calendar has been extirpated, wiped out, erased. Non-pandemic, COH is like a revolving door at a hot NYC hotel. There are always people coming and going. Typically, we’d be switching gears about now for a summer packed with tourists, weddings and other private events.
We miss you. So, we’ve set out to resolve this! We’re “going social” for the summer. Starting next week, through a variety of social platforms, we hope to deliver a few things to add to your remodeled summer calendar.
We kick off summer with a free, live, virtual series called “Coffee Chat with the Director and Mystery Guest.” Join us online for casual, lively conversations with past and future performers. Viewers submit the questions! The day before the event, the mystery guest will be revealed. Mark your calendar for June 23 at 10 a.m. and watch the City Opera House Facebook and Instagram accounts for more details.
Many have asked when we will launch the upcoming season. Know that we are eager to welcome you back. Until then, stop by Facebook for “Looking Back to Look Ahead.”
City Opera House dove deep into the photo archives (over 200 shows and events), mining through the years to bring you photos of some of the most popular and diverse shows of the last decade. Weekly, “Looking Back To Look Ahead” will take you to the City Opera House stage to see images captured through the lens of photographer Alan Newton.
Just in case that doesn’t teleport you into the COH auditorium, we’ll also deliver “Quotable Quotes” which will share patron comments and raves received over the years through various platforms.
For the young at heart, City Opera House will share a free downloadable coloring page from our “City is for City Opera House” Coloring Book. Illustrated by Stephanie Schaub, in collaboration with Graphic Arts A at the TBA Career-Tech Center, each letter comes with a tidbit of regional knowledge. Whether an adult or child, coloring books are a hot trend and a fun way to enjoy the arts.
Last, but not least, our renowned Take It From The Top Broadway Theater Workshop has been transformed for the summer. Designed for ages 9-18, the week-long program will be a combination of live and virtual training. Led by Paul Canaan (“Kinky Boots,” “Legally Blonde”), there will be live virtual sessions as well as individual coaching sessions on-site. Throughout the week, virtual sessions will include industry professionals like director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell, Tony Award-winner Annaleigh Ashford and more.
City Opera House is much more than any one live event. It’s living history. It’s memories. It’s art. It is community.
The show must go on. More than ever, connection is crucial. “Go social” with us this summer. You can find us on Facebook, Instagram and #cityoperahouse.
