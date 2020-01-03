A new year, a new decade and a new calendar. It’s a clean slate ahead. How are you setting your course this year? Are you going big and targeting a life-changing shift? Are you committed to doing more? Being more adventurous? Expanding your mind? Getting involved in the community?
According to Inc. Magazine, “... about 60 percent of us admit that we make New Year’s resolutions and regardless of whether we achieved our previous resolutions, most of us go right ahead and make a new set of resolutions — hoping for the best.”
Common resolutions over the last decade have been things like: Exercise more. Drink less. Save more. Find a new job. Eat healthier. These are all good things.
Consider some of these contemporary resolutions offered by Parade for 2020 and beyond: Focus on a passion. Go a whole day without checking your email. Put your phone down one night a week. Do random acts of kindness. Do something that scares you. Start one new hobby. Go someplace you’ve never been.Travel somewhere without posting about it on social media. Join a club or Meetup. Volunteer. Travel on a small budget.
Over the holidays I found myself saying to guests, “I’ve not been there but have wanted to try this place.” “This is on my go-do list.” “I haven’t been here yet.” It got me thinking about all the people I meet who tell me they’ve never been in City Opera House.
Here are three ways to sample City Opera House for the first time: Visit a visual art exhibit, see a show, take a history tour. Free self-guided tours are available Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visual arts exhibits rotate year-round and are free to the public. Volunteers are always needed and are a great community asset.
If you want the full experience, come see a performance. In the first quarter of 2020 you can spice up your decade with any of these events:
- TCNew Tech (free) — Every month five presenters highlight new business ventures underway.
- Fulfillament — A storytelling event where five local community leaders take the stage to tell their personal journey toward fulfillment through their work.
- National Writers Series — NWS new season kicks off with An Evening with Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn.
- Laith Al- Saadi — Laith Al-Saadi returns with his authentic blend of blues, soul and classic rock.
- Interlochen Arts Academy Singer — Songwriters — An evening of original songs encompassing a variety of styles and instrumentation.
- Danú — Take a musical journey to native Ireland in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.
- Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox — PMJ returns to take pop music back in time.
- The Moth Mainstage — True stories, told live, without notes, shaped with The Moth’s directors.
Whatever your goals are, write them down. Parade says, “People who write down their goals are 42 percent more likely to achieve them.”
City Opera House wish you a fulfilling 2020. We hope to make your list and see you at City Opera House — this decade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.