Theater for kids has changed for the better. Let’s face it, the change benefits adults, too.
If you have not been to a family show lately, you should. They are a bit like the animated family movies of today — designed to appeal to both adults and kids.
Today’s family shows are designed with kids in mind. Wigglers are welcomed. Family show etiquette has relaxed to fit the kids. Move in your seat, wiggle, exclaim in delight and come as you are. Some theaters are starting to offer sensory–friendly shows, too.
Most of the industry has moved to offering reserved seating instead of general admission. I have memories of my dad dropping us off, my mom waiting in line early with all of us in tow (too excited to behave at our best) before racing to an aisle to hopefully box out another parent or even worse, grandparent, to get the number of seats needed for the “whole family” to sit together.
How about the stress when you couldn’t all sit together? What about the stink–eye from those who wanted the same seats? How many of you have stripped your coat, sweater, etc. to claim seats? Reserved seating allows you to arrive in a calm fashion, without stripping or stressing and rewards the early buyers with great seats. All hail reserved seating!
Most contemporary family theater run about an hour. Hallelujah! You can share your passion for the arts with your kids at an earlier age with appropriate material and a appropriate length. A three-hour performance of "Cats" or "Wicked" does not need to be their theater intro at age 5. It’s an hour AND your kids can wiggle. A model for a happy family outing if I’ve ever heard one!
Hats off to the writers, directors and producers who are creating family experiences that engage the adults and youth simultaneously. Today’s family theater, much like the animated movie "Shrek," offers layers meant to appeal to the adult in the room as well as the child.
Family shows have kept the good stuff. They remain affordable, educational and empowering. They bring families together and create connections.
Building on the City Opera House tradition of a family show every Thanksgiving weekend, Parallel 45 Theatre’s "The Alphabet Experience" opens Nov. 30 with additional shows on Dec 1, 7 and 8.
Parallel 45 Theatre puts on micro plays for every letter of the alphabet — performing all 26 in under one hour. The show order is determined by the audience. No two shows are alike.
A comedy for all ages, we hope you bring your whole family for an hour of laughter, spectacle and absurd delight.
