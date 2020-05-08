We anxiously await the day we can invite you back to City Opera House for live performances.
In the meantime, there is an amazing amount of art and music available in your homes — much of it new.
Reflecting the times, performers have been writing and recording in separate rooms, separate studios, separate countries —connecting through modern technology — for our consumption. Musicians can’t perform on the road but they’re still able to create music during the coronavirus pandemic. Life is dramatically altered, but the artistic community continues to deliver art reflecting the mood of the world.
While working on the upcoming City Opera House season (at home), I discovered more than 40 tracks have been released since March, all relating to life in quarantine and social distancing. Spotify and iTunes even have a playlist “Pandemic Songs” by the Associated Press. Most of the tracks are originals; some have joined forces to raise money for charities benefiting virus victims and first responders. Bono, Pitbull, Bon Jovi, Luke Combs — to name a few. Gloria Estefan has re-worked of her upbeat 1989 single “Get On Your Feet” to “Put On Your Mask” to remind us, with a bit of humor, to keep this accessory with you.
There is a genre for everyone. It reminded me of City Opera House in that way — full of variety! If I’ve piqued your curiosity, I recommend checking out are Michael Bublé / Barenaked Ladies / Sofia Reyes’s “Gotta Be Patient” and One Republic’s “Better Days,” a reminder that things will get better. “Stay Away” is a song about social distancing with Randy Newman’s signature wit (“Short People” (1977), “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” (1995)). Beach Boys fans should check out Mike Love’s “This Too Shall Pass.” Love wrote the song as a fun way to encourage positivity during this unprecedented time.
Facebook, YouTube and Instagram are safe and economical ways to stay connected with City Opera House and each other. Some of the most popular performers from prior City Opera House seasons have been live streaming shows and offering master classes ¯ Keiko Matsui, Black Violin, Franc D’Ambrosio and more. Regional musicians have been very generous with free live streaming shows — David Chown, Max Lockwood, Miriam Pico, Mark Lavengood, Blake Elliott and Laith Al-Saadi are just a few.
Looking ahead, Jeff Daniels has a free live stream concert May 11 and our friends at National Writers Series have virtual events with Scott Turow (May 20) and Elaine Weiss (June 11).
City Opera House has a dynamic 2020-2021 season lined up. We are ready to announce when we can re-open and get back to live performances together as a community again. We believe that music and the arts are essential, but most important is our relationship with you. We look forward to seeing you when we can re-open safely. Until then, stay positive, stay healthy and we’ll see you soon!
