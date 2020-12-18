Music is tradition at the holidays.
In recent years, City Opera House was humming with cheer and community during December. Christmas parties, holiday shows and more kept us bustling. This season COH is on a pandemic intermission. With a little free time in the evenings, I have found myself watching many Hallmark type movies in search of holiday spirit and I suppose, a little bit of escapism.
I try to remind myself — every year — that Christmas does not need to be what it once was. We are ever growing, aging and evolving — and so, too will our experiences. Still, we seek memories, community and beautiful moments this unsettling 2020 season.
Music has always been and always should be an important part of the season. In that spirit, I’d like to introduce you to the Macmaster/Leahy family. Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy may just have the candy cane twist you need to complete your holiday.
Their family story sounds a lot like a Hallmark movie! Two up and coming fiddlers — one from the renowned Leahy family of musicians and the other a fiery, talented blonde — begin carving out their career. As in most industries, they hear about one another and paths cross on the touring circuit. Eventually, they meet, date and marry. They continue to work hard and become world-renowned performers — first performing individually, then as a couple.
Now considered Canada’s most endeared and revered fiddle power couple, they have more than 500,000 albums sold, received countless nominations and award wins — including but not limited to a Grammy Award; a JUNO Award win and eight nominations, 20 East Coast Music Association awards, and five Canadian Country Music Association’s “Fiddler of the Year” wins.
During all this hard work and success, they added seven children to their family. When touring their annual Celtic Christmas show, they used to take turns, sending the kids on tour with Mom one year, Dad the next. In recent years, the entire family began touring and performing together.
When not touring, the family of nine lives on a working farm and have founded the Greenbridge Celtic Folk Festival — a blend of cultural experiences from Cape Breton and Ireland.
City Opera House has presented them five times, nearly all of them sold out shows. Their brand of holiday music is contagious. Their performances riveting. Their children add something special, too.
Natalie says it best:
“Christmas has always given us beautiful moments and memories. And now as parents, we hope to help create the same for our children in our own way … And as for this time of year, my hope for our family and yours is that we all get a moment to stay still long enough to feel the love, peace and joy that Christmas can bring ...”
Unable to tour this year, they are quite excited to play their music for you (which includes the children as well for many of the tunes), do some dancing, singing, baking and talking about Christmas memories past. Given their children’s ages and personalities, there will be many candid moments along the way.
With that, I invite you to join City Opera House on Dec. 19 as the MacMaster/Leahy family present “A Celtic Family Christmas — At Home.”
Make it a new tradition.
Next year we’ll see you in person at City Opera House to carry on, together. Merry Christmas, friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.