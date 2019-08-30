When I learned in June we were presenting former Barenaked Lady Steven Page at City Opera House, I think I sprinted to the box office to secure my tickets for October.
Page has one of those voices you remember. His voice is part of a soundtrack of memories for me — and many other fans.
Who can resist “If I Had $1000000”? And Page’s final BNL album, “Snacktime!” remains a road-trip must with our kids. BNL also sings the theme song for the “Big Bang Theory” TV show.
Now a solo artist, Page comes to City Opera House on Oct. 17. I had a chance to ask him a few questions about his present Discipline USA tour and BNL days.
Q. People want to hear about what you are doing now. Can you expand?
A. Since leaving BNL I’ve released five albums, including my newest, “Discipline: Heal Thyself, Pt. II” (2018). I’ve toured all over North America and the U.K. and have composed the music for six plays at the Stratford Festival of Canada, where “Here’s What It Takes,” a musical I’ve written with playwright Daniel MacIvor, will premiere next summer.
Q. I have read one of the perks of being a solo artist is the freedom of playing and creating music with a wide range of other artists — a shift from BNL days. Who are you playing with and why?
A: As a solo artist, I’ve been able to record and tour with musicians as diverse as full rock bands, symphony orchestras, new music artists like the Art of Time Ensemble, as well as in solo, duo and trio configurations.
At City Opera House I’ll be performing with Craig Northey of the band, Odds. He and I have known each other for over 25 years and have been writing together since my first post-BNL album. We’ll be playing songs that span my entire career, from the earliest Barenaked Ladies songs like “Brian Wilson” to material from my most recent albums. The shows are both intimate and energetic. I liken them to catching up with an old friend.
Finally, I asked Page to share a favorite BNL memory. No surprise to me, he loves Michigan.
“Michigan has always been one of the best places for BNL and for me to play, from playing the State Theater in Detroit in our early days to selling out three nights at DTE Energy Center (Pine Knob) where our DVD “Talk to the Hand” was filmed,” he said. “I have so many amazing memories of playing all over Michigan and I’m looking forward to adding Traverse City to the list.”
Page continues to have a knack for storytelling and a down-to-earth vibe. You might enjoy getting to know his music and grabbing tickets for his City Opera House performance. I’ll be present.
