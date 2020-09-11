Once upon a time, in a town near you, a committee gathered on Google Meet to brainstorm. The setting was virtual. The topic was arts education and enrichment. The need was driven by a desire to serve families in the community while City Opera House was closed during the pandemic. The challenge was to find a way to add enrichment in a virtual format over the summer, at no cost to families, while giving students something more than “another screen to watch.” Charged with enthusiasm, ideas became actions, collaborations pursued and budgets set.
City Opera House Board Member Scott Hardy’s idea grew into a unique collaboration between Traverse City Area Public Schools, City Opera House and Newton’s Road to present an original virtual series, “Live from the Opera House: It’s Storytime!”
The concept was to invite a variety of guests to read a book at COH, followed by a STEM activity which could be done at home, and make it available to all — 24/7. Adding regional flair, the guest readers would be local celebrities who had experiences they could bring to an episode, to help inspire students and introduce kids to potential careers they may not have thought about before.
Flash forward to July 22. With the generous underwriting of Belle Tire, “Live from the Opera House: It’s Storytime!” became a reality. The partners debuted a pilot episode with special guest TCAPS Superintendent Dr. John VanWagoner “One Plastic Bag” followed by a Plarn Bracelets and Plastic Bag Jellyfish activity led by Kathryn and Olivia McNitt (Westwoods Elementary teacher/student).
Deemed a success, the series was launched! Each “Live from the Opera House: It’s Storytime!” episode includes a cool story read to the kids by a guest reader and an educational STEM activity which is related to the book. The book and the activity are tied to the guests’ life in some way.
The second episode featured “If I Built a Car,” read by McKeel Hagerty, and Central High School’s TechGirls led a Recycled Racers activity.
Other past episodes include Miriam Pico (musician), Kimmee Wenkel (actress/science enthusiast), Marty Lagina (sustainable energy/treasurer hunter), Casey Cowell (co-founder of U.S. Robotics), Ron Jolly (radio host), and Carter Oosterhouse (TV personality, carpenter). More episodes are ahead!
“Live from the Opera House: It’s Storytime!” is available to all on www.tcaps247.com and social media, new episodes are posted at 9 a.m. each Wednesday through September.
In addition, the book read each week is featured at the Traverse Area District Library Main Branch and the activity guide will be displayed for library patrons to use as a resource.
Everybody loves a happy ending. Enjoy!
