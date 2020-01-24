GLEN ARBOR — Sleuths are invited to help solve a murder at the Homestead Resort this weekend.
The Murder Mystery Company, a theater troupe based in Grand Rapids, plans to send a few actors to lead the event. The theme is “Death of A Gangster: A 1920s Mafia Marriage Murder Mystery,” which involves a wedding merging two mafia families at the Dunn Speakeasy.
Homestead Food and Beverage Manager Kristin McCarty said this theme sets the scene and dictates how people will interact throughout the evening.
This is the first time the Glen Arbor resort is hosting this type of event, though murder mysteries popped up at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa in 2017 and the 123 Speakeasy in 2018.
McCarty said she hopes people — whether guests of the resort or not — can create a night of it.
“This is something very different,” McCarty said. “It’s more than going to a show. You get to watch, but you’re part of it as well. It’s like the Vegas shows.”
Guests can mingle and gather information about the story and the main characters during cocktail hour. The actors select people to play the role of suspects, and then everyone else acts as detectives to solve the crime. Suspects, according to the theater company’s website, are given props like boas or hats to distinguish their characters from the others.
“The guests very well may be the murderer as well,” McCarty said. “It feels like it’s a very make believe kind of thing but the actors, they make it seems like it’s real.”
Resort casual attire is suggested generally, but McCarty said if people “want to dress the part, you’re more than welcome.” This can mean donning flapper dresses and headbands or pinstriped suits and suspenders. Attendees can opt for traditional wedding clothing instead.
McCarty said if they get a smaller group, they will host the event at Nonna’s restaurant. If a large amount comes, they can use one of their other halls. Though she is not sure of the exact numbers, she said “quite a few signed up” about a week ahead of the event.
McCarty encouraged everyone to check it out — whether as a date night or group outing with friends.
“If people have never been to the Homestead before, it’s a very different experience,” she said. “It’s fun that we’re doing something different. It’s definitely about making some good memories.”
The “Death of A Gangster: A 1920s Mafia Marriage Murder Mystery” goes from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at The Homestead Resort. The event is suitable for teens and adults, as McCarty said the Murder Mystery Company rates it PG-13.
The three-course dinner and show cost $50 per person or $90 per couple. Alcoholic beverages are available to purchase. Visit mynorthtickets.com for tickets or call 231-334-5000 for more information.
“It’s more than going to a show. You get to watch, but you’re part of it as well. It’s like the Vegas shows.” Homestead Food and Beverage Manager Kristin McCarty
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.