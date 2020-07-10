TRAVERSE CITY — Everyone has been through some dark times in the past several months.
Headlines have been filled with death and despair, and quarantine has had a different effect on everyone.
That’s why local comedians Jeremy West and Matt Zerilli, along with their comedy collective aptly named ‘Kamikaze,’ are bringing the laughs back to Traverse City one show at a time.
The duo is back to hosting the comedy open-mic night at Union Street Station on Tuesdays, with the fifth rendition of 2020 set to take place on July 14.
“It feels different and weird but comedy is important,” Zerilli said. “We love our scene around here and we really feel that camaraderie and want to make sure we keep people laughing.”
Zerilli and West agreed it has been a tough time for comics amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. West lost his only stream of income as a comic once venues shut down and said spending the last several months at home has even changed his routine.
“I usually like to take the mundane things and find absurdity in them,” West said. “But everything is kind of absurd right now.”
The weekly comedy shows where patrons can be properly social distanced and are more apt to stay at their tables have allowed for Union Street Station to offer some form of late-night entertainment for their guests.
Frequent open-mic attendee Amber Carr, of Traverse City, said that she has felt safe and the Union Street does a good job on enforcing social distancing protocols during the events.
Union Street Station is the only venue that the Kamikaze comedy collective is able to perform at this summer as their normal roundabout of bars and venues are unable to accommodate crowds or live performances.
Kamikaze has hosted monthly showcases at Studio Anatomy for the past five years but with its seating capacity of only 50 patrons, it has been made financially impossible by restrictions. Many of the bars and clubs Zarilli performs at in Lansing or Grand Rapids have yet to even open their doors.
“We all had three months of pretty dark times and just to be able to get out and see each other and have some camaraderie has been a huge boost,” West said. “As much as we missed being on stage, we also want to make sure that we’re doing everything safe and keeping people distanced and masked up and sanitized.”
West and Zerilli have been working closely with Union Street Station to make sure they can continue to provide a weekly comedy show without the need of a shutdown from COVID-19. Zerilll said the management has been nothing short of stellar and has continued to pay the collective despite there being no cover for patrons.
Many faces in local comedy tried their hands at doing shows on Zoom but West said it was nothing short of disappointing. On the other hand, the first four performances back in public have been a hit according to Carr.
There is no replacement for the real-time reaction of the audience according to Zerilli, without live shows the audience can’t feel the “electricity.”
“It’s nice just to be around people and to have that shared energy of being around other people who are enjoying it and laughing along,” Carr said. “I think it’s a great outlet instead of being stuck in your home.”
Zerilli said crowds have been extremely engaged in the shows — although he finds it weird being unable to see the facial expressions of the audience behind their masks. The open-mic night is used as a “gym” for the local comics according to Zerilli but newcomers are always welcome to try their hand — they leave a couple slots open every week for anyone who might get the itch.
Zerilli and Kamikaze are trying to get more events scheduled for this summer with hopes to announce an outdoor show at Parallel 45 sometime in August. In the meantime they are doing everything they can with Union Street owner Rick Thompson to keep their only outlet open for the duration.
“This is our passion all of us love this,” Zerilli said. “So it’s a great feeling to have Rick there to support us and that people are still interested in coming out so we’re opening up as fast as we can as safely as we can. That’s the goal.”
The Kamikaze comedy collective also offers weekly skits on their Facebook page and has hosted comedians from all over the country.
