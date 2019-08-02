The muted needle trumpet theme fades in to the darkened set of an alley bar as perhaps the most unique film host of all time appears. Impeccable suit, broad colorful tie, cigar and Four Roses bourbon are close at hand. It’s Eddie Muller in his TCM sanctuary of film noir.
The theme reflects tough reality, no chaser and so does Muller and his world of film. First-time viewers are quickly convinced he is top dog in this special mystery/crime sub-genre almost lost in celluloid dust were it not for Muller and his followers.
With his persistence as author, historian and archivist, Muller has both saved and resuscitated the cultural significance of this very American film category, combining his persona as TCM host with a regular series of noir festivals starting in San Francisco and now coming to other cities.
The land of film “noir,” simply meaning “dark” in French, is more a symbol than a label grounded in an era of American film art from the early 1940s (arguably parts of the ‘30s too) till about 1960 and, as Muller ably points out, with “permutations” that reach across decades and continents.
Film writer Nathaniel Thompson puts American noir in perspective as “that fatalistic, shadowy cross-pollination of mystery, crime drama and horror,” while Muller adds that film noir was more than the sum of its stylistic parts.
Those parts include haunting city scenes in the best of these films influenced by German Expressionism done by masterful photographers and lighting directors. Then add crisp editing and direction always true first to the story line with acting that seldom deviates from the writer’s vision in favor of ego-soaked star turns.
Without the template of writers essential to the art like Dashiell Hammett, Raymond Chandler and James M. Cain, American noir would not have been possible. That goes also for lesser known writers such as Mark Hellinger, Samuel Fuller and the prolific W. R. Burnett, who created dozens of books and screenplays over a long career few knew about — but not anymore, thanks to Muller. He re-visits Burnett’s remarkable work over decades on war films and noir crime topped by “The Asphalt Jungle,” directed by John Huston. It’s one of the greatest American films of any genre showing interior lives of crime characters no one else has matched.
In addition to classics like “Out of the Past,” “Maltese Falcon” and “Double Indemnity,” Muller highlights forgotten noir films and tells us where to look for more. His sometimes brutally honest commentaries can shock. He lets you know the Hollywood struggles and miseries of writers, actors, producers and directors, who wasn’t nice and why and who was unsung and why it could be shameful.
In so doing he sometimes goes too light as a critic, missing what makes for good direction and nuanced acting art and harping too much on his own nostalgia.
However, Muller always comes back to the essence of these films: American life and its often dark realities. His noir is a quintessentially American invention best seen during that 20-year span from the ‘40s covering an American way of telling it like it is when happy days were not always here again.
It resonates even today.
