When I was 5 years old, I knew I wanted to be an author, but I didn’t take a creative writing class until I was in college.
Yes, I was encouraged by a cadre of wonderful teachers at TCAPS, but I had no way to find my fellow readers and writers, no way to hone my angsty teen poetry or realize that my attempts at novels in fifth grade were really just Redwall fan fiction.
That’s why — although I love an evening under the lights at the City Opera House — the most meaningful part of my job at the National Writers Series is working on our Raising Writers programs. I was the kid who would have read every single Battle of the Books book (twice) and signed up for all the creative writing classes I could get my hands on. I’m so happy that now I can help inspire the next generation of readers and writers with programs I never had.
I’ve spent the last few weeks in Battle of the Books land, which is extra exciting because it will be back live in 2022 after two years of virtual or COVID-canceled experiences. Having been behind the scenes last year, I can tell you that these kids are astonishing. They memorize 10 books’ worth of names, dates, and details, and I am always impressed by the book-punny names and costumes they create. (Our winners last year were Where the Wild Books are and Little Readers in the Big Books. I just love it.)
Registration begins on Nov. 13, and the book pick-up extravaganza — complete with hundreds of books — takes place in December. Fourth and fifth grade Jillian would have given up all of her Beanie Babies for a chance to be in Battle of the Books, and grown-up Jillian is pretty thrilled too.
Speaking of books, I’m also thrilled that with assistance from three amazing grantors, NWS has been able to donate over 200 books to local schools and libraries in the last few months. The Oleson Foundation is supporting our elementary poetry workshops, and with their help, we purchased four classroom sets of books across an array of reading levels that help kids get excited about reading poetry and writing in verse.
A grant from the Michigan Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, allowed us to buy more than 100 copies of Jason Reynolds’ “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You,” which we shared with 10 different schools, libraries, and nonprofits. Jason, the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, visited us last week, and it was one of my favorite NWS events of all time.
And thanks to the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation and their new DEI fund, we now have 50 copies of Angeline Boulley’s “Firekeeper’s Daughter” to share with teen readers in northern Michigan. The book, a Nancy Drew-inspired mystery set in Michigan and featuring an Anishinaabe heroine, is one of the bestselling titles of 2021, and I can’t wait for Angeline to join us at the City Opera House on Dec. 9.
(P.S. For the teen writers out there, Angeline will be hosting an Author Masterclass on Dec. 8 at the Traverse Area District Library. This is one of the many free classes NWS is offering for high school writers this fall ... including a virtual Playwriting Workshop on Nov. 13!)
As we head into the final stretch of 2021, I’m so grateful that despite all the challenges of the last two years, we’ve been able to keep investing in the futures of avid readers and bright young writers. Huge thanks to all of our grantors, donors, volunteers, and community partners, and huge encouragement to the next generation. We hope to see you on the City Opera House stage sharing your own work one day soon.
