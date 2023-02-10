GRAND RAPIDS — Singer-songwriter Jetty Rae feels like she’ll be representing northern Michigan at the upcoming WYCE Jammie Awards taking place in Grand Rapids later this month.
Nominated for artist of the year and album of the year honors, Rae is among more than 20 Michigan bands and solo artists set to perform during what’s billed as “Michigan’s biggest night of music.”
“It makes it even more of an honor because there are so many talented musicians in my region,” the Charlevoix singer said.
“I’m thankful for the recognition on the heels of my latest release, ‘Time Traveler.’ (It) is humbling and very gratifying that ‘Time Traveler’ went out and made some small ripples.”
While several acts with Traverse City or northern Michigan roots are nominated in different categories at the upcoming awards show — including May Erlewine, Luke Winslow-King, Michael Dause & Ben Traverse, Michigan Rattlers, The Accidentals, Dede & The Dreamers, Brett Mitchell and Biomassive, among others — Rae joins the up-and-coming new band Moss Manor (which features Kalkaska’s Seth Bernard) as the only artists from the region in the performance lineup.
“I am so excited to be taking my audience on a journey through my album, ‘Time Traveler,’ which is up for best contemporary folk album,” said Rae, who recorded her nominated album with Mitch Dane at Nashville’s Sputnik Sound.
“The songs are intensely personal, and they represent a time in my life when I was living on the road full time, and dealing with a very visceral grief, accompanied by extreme anxiety.”
Forced to take a hiatus because of the COVID pandemic and then returning as an early summer event last year, the long-running annual awards show hosted by Grand Rapids community radio station WYCE (88.1 FM) hasn’t quite been the same since early 2020.
That’s why the Feb. 24 extravaganza set for The Intersection in Grand Rapids has generated a buzz amid the region’s music scene, with performances on three stages and awards presented in 16 categories. More than 80 recordings are up for album of the year. The Local Spins music publication will also once again present its “Emerging Artist of the Year” award.
Rae and Moss Manor will be joined by Nathan Walton & The Remedy, Elijah Russ, La Furia Del Ritmo, Myron Elkins, Sarena Rae, Sixman, Cal in Red, Cole Hansen, The B-Sides, Grace Theisen, The American Hotel System, Fake Baseball, Ficus, Low Phase, Normal Mode, Rosewood 2055, Silent Spirit and Whorled in performing that night.
“Being nominated in several categories by our peers is an honor, but playing the Jammies is so special to us,” said Walton, whose soulful Grand Rapids rock band released two highly praised studio albums in 2022.
“It was a goal of ours to be part of the Jammies with these releases and we are very grateful for the nominations. It’s great to see the community come full circle back to live shows after a long and unwanted pause.”
WYCE Music and Program Director Shane German noted that for the second year, the Michigan Music Alliance will partner with WYCE to present the Ovation Awards, honoring those who contribute to the region’s robust music scene.
“After being dark for two years due to the pandemic, we’re thrilled to welcome the Jammies back to its original February timeline,” German said.
“This allows for musicians and audiences to have better availability to participate when things are a little slower in the winter months, making this the premier music event of the season.”
