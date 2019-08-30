TRAVERSE CITY — Caricature is often defined as an exaggeration or distortion — but local artist Jill Justin doesn’t consider that a bad thing.
“I’m not out to ruin anybody’s day,” said Justin, a caricaturist known for her work at Friday Night Live street parties in downtown Traverse City. “We take aspects of people, focus on physical characteristics and exaggerate a facial feature.”
Justin first tried her hand at caricaturing in 1984, when she was hired as a portrait artist at amusement and theme parks including the former SeaWorld in Ohio. She said one of her high school teachers encouraged her almost daily to apply until she finally sent her information.
Though nervous to work at the crowded parks, Justin said the 10-year experience not only helped launch her caricature work but also boosted her confidence. She said passersby would ask if she was any good at drawing and she quickly learned to say “yes” to get them to sit down.
“I’ve been doing caricatures on my own since,” she said. “I enjoy it because they do. People enjoy it because it’s lighter. It can give them a lighthearted version of themselves so they don’t take themselves so seriously.”
Justin moved to Traverse City in the spring of 1999. The next summer, the Downtown Development Authority asked her to participate in its Friday Night Live events, now held on Fridays in August. So she set up her easel on Front Street.
This year, her 20th, Justin worked outside of retail store Spice Merchants.
“I don’t have a fee — people donate if they wish,” she said. “The idea is that it should be accessible to everyone.”
Justin said she initially used more expensive materials but since learned all she really needs is a sheet of white paper and a black Sharpie marker. This makes for a quick head-and-shoulders sketch that keeps people waiting only about three minutes.
But that’s enough time to talk and even learn something from her subjects — usually two to four people at a time.
“You’re sharing part of your life with them,” Justin said. “Often they share personal details. You get their story and are drawn into people’s lives.”
DDA Events and Projects Coordinator Nick Viox said he has only known Justin since 2013, but her caricature work makes an impression on him and the community.
“She was already a mainstay with Friday Night Live when I arrived,” Viox said. “She always has a line and is a delight to work with — people seek her out.”
Viox said he hopes Justin continues to provide an experience that leaves people smiling — whether she is drawing at Friday Night Live, weddings, the Traverse City Film Festival or other downtown events.
“As long as she is willing to apply at this event, we’re happy to have her,” he said. “We hope her success at Friday Night Live encourages other successes for her in the community.”
Justin said she doesn’t plan to stop, even though her primary career is teaching ancient history to seventh-graders. Though there isn’t much crossover, she said she manages to incorporate her passion for art into the classroom.
“As a teacher, I enjoy opportunities to be creative,” she said. “I want to lend a quality to the classroom and help kids appreciate art in ancient history.”
She said local families tell her about the gallery of caricatures in their homes, many featuring their kids at various ages. Many of the kids she once drew ended up in her seventh-grade class years later.
“It’s really cool to see my drawings be a part of people’s lives that way. It’s very rewarding,” Justin said.
Sue Rice said she didn’t know Justin was an artist when the pair met at church about 15 years ago. But soon after, Rice’s husband recruited Justin to draw him and his siblings from a photograph taken when they were young. He gave them the resulting image as a gift.
Today, Rice and her husband proudly display framed caricatures of their three children — then teenagers — in their Traverse City home. She said guests who spot the drawings often say they remember getting their own caricatures done — many by Justin.
“She’s a very talented person,” Rice said. “She’s really quick and friendly.”
Justin also creates portraits, usually with charcoal or watercolors, and draws at private events such as corporate parties and wedding receptions. Email jillsTCstudio@gmail.com for more information.
