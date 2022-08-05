TRAVERSE CITY — Mashup Rock & Roll Musical opened its summer production, “A Midsummer Night’s California Dream.”
This classic play gets a new look from the Traverse City-based nonprofit, with performances this weekend and next at the Civic Center Amphitheater.
The effort combines Shakespeare’s well-known comedic tale of marriage, mischief, and misunderstanding with Mashup Rock & Roll Musical Co-Founder Lesley Tye’s wit and writing.
Set at a 1960s beach party, “A Midsummer Night’s California Dream” delivers a merry performance replete with inclusivity, gender swaps, and transformation.
Founded in 2013 by Tye and her husband, musician Tony Bero, Mashup Rock & Roll Musical’s mission is to bring unique and irreverent rock ‘n’ roll theatre to northern Michigan, providing new works that remix popular culture to entertain, celebrate, and question society with stories that promote inclusion and tolerance.
In nine years of performances, they’ve remixed and mashed up classic stories with music we all know, creating wacky shows like “Bromeo and the Juliettes” and “The Sound of Uzis.” During the pandemic, they produced a web series, a 12-hour Zoomathon — in the flavor of celebrity-filled telethons — and a drive-in theatre and music event–“Scooby Doo-Wop”–that involved driving around to find clues. Mashup thrives on surprising the community with its wild and entertaining creations.
This summer, Tye is excited about the original production they’ve brought to life.
“For ‘Midsummer,’ it started with the title and the idea of having Beach Boys and The Mamas & the Papas tunes,” said Tye, who has written and directed all of Mashup’s productions thus far. “And since ‘Midsummer’ has three distinct groups of characters — the Athenians, the fairies, and the mechanicals — it made sense to have each represent a different piece of pop culture in the ‘60s.”
But that description just skims the surface of what Mashup has created. Putting a new, inclusive spin on this beloved story, Mashup ensured its casting process also mirrored the all-embracing approach.
“We’ve always been centered on telling stories about inclusivity,” said Tye. “And I knew we wanted to put a queer spin on many elements in the story. Figuring out how our cast would work helped us figure out where we would alter the story and play with the idea of gender.”
Such spins included rewriting one of the lovers as nonbinary because the actor portraying that role is nonbinary and casting a woman as Nick Bottom, a character historically played by men, which Tye claims “puts such a fun spin on a character that we’ve seen a million times.”
Transformation is a big theme of “Midsummer,” and with a cast of 14 playing 22 roles, transformation occurs on the actors’ parts, within individual characters, and even with the costumes.
“Our costume designer, Cory John, is working on ways in which the costumes themselves can transform at times to help with the change of characters and make it a bit more magical onstage,” added Tye. “This is the first time we’ve had a costume designer, so we are incredibly fortunate to have her expertise!”
Additional crew members breathing new life into “Midsummer” include Tony Bero, Melissa May, Bill Fishburn, William Rockwood, Brynna Welsey, Kelly Roberts-Curtis, Wendy Roberts, and Colleen Hill-Rakunas.
Katie Wibby, an original troupe member, is thrilled about exploring the theme of transformation while playing both a mechanical and a fairy:
“I am so excited to be performing in a new Mashup production this summer! This is a lovely, funny, sweet show — perfect for enjoying on a summer evening in our outdoor venue.”
Accompanying the cast of 14 is a live, four-piece band that helps bring the show’s soundtrack of reworked ‘60s hits and deep-cuts to life.
“Because the songs are doing some of the storytelling, they are being transformed as well, including some altered lyrics,” said Tye. “‘Don’t Worry Baby’ is a part of the play within a play, and I’m excited about the way we’ve transformed the song to help with the story.”
A stylistic homage to Shakespeare is Tye’s rewriting of “Creeque Alley” by The Mamas and the Papas and turning it into a prologue that introduces the main storyline and characters to the audience. But to not get too Elizabethan, Mashup is putting their own mark on the initial scene with puppets, inflatable swords, and their signature slow-motion sequence — all of which play into the unexpected style of Mashup which locals love.
Since Mashup’s inception, the theater troupe has received overwhelming support from the community. From die-hard fans and dedicated volunteers to business sponsorships and friendship from existing theater groups.
“I love that we live in a town where not only are the arts so vibrant and alive but that artists are supportive of each other and not competitive,” professed Tye. “Both Parallel 45 and The Old Town Playhouse have been supporters of ours since the very beginning. We all see the value in each of these distinct local theater companies and how we enrich the community in our own way.”
Tye went on to say that Mashup would not have been able to pull off their production of “Midsummer” had it not been for additional assistance. Parallel 45 loaned equipment and guided them through the renting process of the Civic Center’s amphitheater space, and The Old Town Playhouse allowed Mashup to rehearse at their location free of charge as they prepared the apt and applicable stage romp.
“This fun and accessible version of the show will appeal to all ages who love great rock and roll and irreverent comedy,” said Tye. “The ‘60s were a time of conflict and change in our country, not dissimilar to recent times, so I think the audience will also find some ways in which we are exploring current issues even within the comedy just because of the time period.”
Upcoming performances include Aug. 5, 6, 11, 12 & 13 at 7:30 p.m., and August 7 and 13 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $28 for General Admission, $35 for the Reserved “Dance” Section, and $38 for VIP Reserved Front Row seating. And for the Aug. 11 performance, Mashup is offering a “pay what you can” ticket option with a $5 minimum.
“A big part of our mission is inclusion and accessibility,” said Tye. “We take popular music and stories and put a new spin on things to explore something about our world, making what might be a niche story or a difficult theme a bit more accessible to a wide audience, and we don’t want a ticket price to be a barrier.”
To make the “pay what you can” ticket option available and to provide designers and performers a stipend, Mashup is using sponsorship money and funds received from two grants–a Michigan Arts and Culture Council project mini-grant and a DEI-specific grant from Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation.
“Supporting productions like Mashup Rock & Roll Musical’s is important because it helps lift up underrepresented stories and characters while creating a safe space for LGBTQ+ performers to express themselves,” said Gina Thornbury, GTRCF’s Program and Grants Manager. “We are grateful to Mashup Rock & Roll Musical for providing this opportunity to members of our local community.”
Visit mashuprockandrollmusical.com for more information and to purchase tickets. And be ready — Mashup loves incorporating audience members into their productions!
