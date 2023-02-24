GLEN ARBOR — What makes an artist tick?
Glen Arbor Arts Center’s new Creativity Q+A LIVE series unlocks the inspiration, process and practices behind works of art.
“Q+A LIVE is one component of a dynamic organization where we take different avenues to enriching people in the arts,” said gallery manager Sarah Bearup-Neal.
Launching Feb. 25, the new program introduces Leelanau County visual artists through in-depth, in-person interviews staged in an intimate setting. Audience interaction further explores artistic domains following interviews facilitated by Bearup-Neal.
“Creativity is fundamental to being human. Many people say ‘I don’t have a creative bone in my body.’ It’s not true.” Bearup-Neal said. “I hope people will get insights into the creative process.”
The program is an offshoot of GAAC’s Creativity Q+A online feature developed during the pandemic. The original series offered monthly interviews with artists of all genres.
The free, live program’s first guest, Mark Mehaffey, will expound on his online Q+A interview published in December 2022.
“We’ll use the published interview as a springboard,” Bearup-Neal said. “It’s not just rehashed. There’s always so much more to say.”
The studio artist with a penchant for plein art painting taught art in Lansing public schools for nearly 30 years. Mehaffey, now retired, lives at the edge of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore where his walks serve as his muse.
Mehaffey connected to his passion for painting at age 10 when he was given a small set of Prang watercolors. To this day he prefers working in water-based medium such as watercolors, gouache and acrylic.
The 72-year-old artist shifts between representational and non-objective styles to create paintings, drawings and collages.
His tools include more than 400 brushes, a collection he began as a teenager. Mehaffey shoots reference photos to support his process, amassing 57,000 photos on his computer hard drive, more on external drives and thousands more on his mobile phone.
The Q+A LIVE dialogue provides occasion for Mehaffey to share the philosophical aspect of his art, as well as his tools and methods. He said students tend to look for instruction in technique and composition, sidestepping the essence of art.
“I would like to get the question of creativity and how to use technique to create meaning.”
Mahaffey’s work has won major awards in juried exhibitions internationally. In 2016 he was designated Distinguished Master by the Transparent Watercolor Society of America. The artist is represented by five Michigan galleries, including Synchronicity in Glen Arbor and Twisted Fish in Elk Rapids.
Audiences may view his acrylic work, “Alone,” in GAAC’s exhibit, “Telling Stories: Fact, Fiction, Otherwise.”
Glen Arbor Art Center doors open for Q+A LIVE’s debut event at 11 a.m. No registration is required. Future series dates will be announced on GAAC’s website.
