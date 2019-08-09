galway.jpg

Sir James and Lady Galway perform Oct. 9 at Interlochen Center for the Arts.

 Special to the Record-Eagle

INTERLOCHEN — Americana legend Lyle Lovett, classical flutist James Galway and “sonic” string quartet Kittel & Co. top the 2019-20 Interlochen Presents lineup at Interlochen Center for the Arts.

Shows include:

  • Sept. 5 — Artists from Interlochen at Kirkbride Hall: mezzo soprano Lindsey Anderson
  • Sept. 18 — Bluesman Rev. Sekou and The Freedom Fighters at Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall
  • Sept. 19 — Guitarist Nicholas Goluses at Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall
  • Sept. 26 — Artists from Interlochen at Kirkbride Hall: saxophonists Bill Sears and Laurie Marino Sears
  • Oct. 4 — IAA’s annual “Collage” at Corson Auditorium
  • Oct. 9 — Irish flutist Sir James Galway and Lady Galway at Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall
  • Oct. 10 — Sir James Galway with IAA Orchestra at Corson Auditorium
  • Oct. 17 — Artists from Interlochen at Kirkbride Hall: IAA Motion Picture Arts students
  • Oct. 17 — Seraph Brass with IAA Brass Ensemble at Corson Auditorium
  • Oct. 20 — Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group at Corson Auditorium
  • Oct. 23 — An Evening with Rebecca Makkai at Writing House Commons
  • Oct. 25 — String sextet Steep Canyon Rangers at Corson Auditorium
  • Nov. 1-2 — IAA courtroom drama “The Lark” at Phoenix Theatre
  • Nov. 2 — The Harmaleighs at Milliken Auditorium
  • Nov. 3 — Junior dance company Ailey II at Corson Auditorium
  • Nov. 14 — Artists from Interlochen at Kirkbride Hall: IAA brass faculty
  • Nov. 15-16, Nov. 21-22 — “Matilda the Musical” at Harvey Theatre
  • Nov. 16 — String quartet Kittel & Co. at Corson Auditorium
  • Dec. 12-14 — “The Nutcracker” ballet at Corson Auditorium
  • Dec. 17 — Sounds of the Season: IAA wind symphony and choir at Corson Auditorium
  • Jan. 23 — Dublin Guitar Quartet and Roomful of Teeth at Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall
  • Feb. 13-15 — “The Sleeping Beauty” at Corson Auditorium
  • Feb. 15 — Winterlochen, free
  • Feb. 18 — Q Brothers at Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall
  • Feb. 21 — Arts Academy Singer-Songwriters at City Opera House in Traverse City
  • Feb. 22 — The Tap Pack at Corson Auditorium
  • March 19 — NPR’s From the Top at Corson Auditorium
  • April 18 — Peter Oundjian with IAA orchestra at Corson Auditorium
  • April 24-25 — “As You Like It” at Phoenix Theatre
  • May 8-9 — “A Chorus Line” at Corson Auditorium

Call the box office at 800-681-5920 or visit tickets.interlochen.org for tickets and more information.

Tags