INTERLOCHEN — Americana legend Lyle Lovett, classical flutist James Galway and “sonic” string quartet Kittel & Co. top the 2019-20 Interlochen Presents lineup at Interlochen Center for the Arts.
Shows include:
- Sept. 5 — Artists from Interlochen at Kirkbride Hall: mezzo soprano Lindsey Anderson
- Sept. 18 — Bluesman Rev. Sekou and The Freedom Fighters at Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall
- Sept. 19 — Guitarist Nicholas Goluses at Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall
- Sept. 26 — Artists from Interlochen at Kirkbride Hall: saxophonists Bill Sears and Laurie Marino Sears
- Oct. 4 — IAA’s annual “Collage” at Corson Auditorium
- Oct. 9 — Irish flutist Sir James Galway and Lady Galway at Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall
- Oct. 10 — Sir James Galway with IAA Orchestra at Corson Auditorium
- Oct. 17 — Artists from Interlochen at Kirkbride Hall: IAA Motion Picture Arts students
- Oct. 17 — Seraph Brass with IAA Brass Ensemble at Corson Auditorium
- Oct. 20 — Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group at Corson Auditorium
- Oct. 23 — An Evening with Rebecca Makkai at Writing House Commons
- Oct. 25 — String sextet Steep Canyon Rangers at Corson Auditorium
- Nov. 1-2 — IAA courtroom drama “The Lark” at Phoenix Theatre
- Nov. 2 — The Harmaleighs at Milliken Auditorium
- Nov. 3 — Junior dance company Ailey II at Corson Auditorium
- Nov. 14 — Artists from Interlochen at Kirkbride Hall: IAA brass faculty
- Nov. 15-16, Nov. 21-22 — “Matilda the Musical” at Harvey Theatre
- Nov. 16 — String quartet Kittel & Co. at Corson Auditorium
- Dec. 12-14 — “The Nutcracker” ballet at Corson Auditorium
- Dec. 17 — Sounds of the Season: IAA wind symphony and choir at Corson Auditorium
- Jan. 23 — Dublin Guitar Quartet and Roomful of Teeth at Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall
- Feb. 13-15 — “The Sleeping Beauty” at Corson Auditorium
- Feb. 15 — Winterlochen, free
- Feb. 18 — Q Brothers at Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall
- Feb. 21 — Arts Academy Singer-Songwriters at City Opera House in Traverse City
- Feb. 22 — The Tap Pack at Corson Auditorium
- March 19 — NPR’s From the Top at Corson Auditorium
- April 18 — Peter Oundjian with IAA orchestra at Corson Auditorium
- April 24-25 — “As You Like It” at Phoenix Theatre
- May 8-9 — “A Chorus Line” at Corson Auditorium
Call the box office at 800-681-5920 or visit tickets.interlochen.org for tickets and more information.
