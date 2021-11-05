INTERLOCHEN — One good plan deserves another.
Interlochen Center for the Arts recently completed its 30-Sasaki Master Plan, a $90 million fundraising and construction endeavor involving 17 major campus projects.
The next goal — Vision 2028 — will be to increase merit-based financial aid and diversity on campus, according to Trey Devey, Interlochen’s eighth president.
Vision 2028 shifts development focus from buildings to people, Devey said, as well as marks the 100th anniversary of Interlochen’s founding in 1928.
“It was started by a couple of people, a shovel and a bold vision,” he said.
Breaking down socio-economic barriers to arts training is a top priority, he said. Annual tuition for the 550 Academy students is $70,000. Tuition for the 2,800 students attending six-week summer camp sessions is $10,000. This year 80 percent of Academy students received aid totaling $16 million. Interlochen awards $2.5 million yearly to arts camp students.
Devey said annual scholarship amounts would be adjusted on a yearly basis to accommodate the overall budget and that more specifics would be developed in 2022.
“It’s our goal to meet the need of every student that applies, regardless of a family’s zip code or bank statement,” Devey said. “If a child has potential they can say ‘yes’ to Interlochen.”
Since June, supporters committed $23.8 million to realize the latest objectives. Donations include three of the largest single outright gifts in the institution’s history, like a $5 million gift from alumni parents Glynn Williams and Charlene Moore.
Vision 2028 also aspires to increase diversity and inclusion among the student body and staff to best reflect the nation, and to retain and attract top teaching talent and guest artists.
Recent advances in this area include increasing the domestic diversity of the academy student body from 22 percent to 30 percent between 2016 and 2021, and increasing domestic diversity among students attending Interlochen Arts Camp from 22 percent to 31 percent between 2016 and 2021.
Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) faculty and staff has increased from 4.5 percent to 7.6 percent from 2018 to 2020.
Interlochen, originally launched as a summer camp, currently includes Interlochen Arts Academy, Interlochen Arts Camp, Interlochen College of Creative Arts, Interlochen Presents, Interlochen Online, and Interlochen Public Radio.
Its modernization was marked on Oct. 22, with a celebration that concluded the Sasaki Master Plan, which encompassed the Phoenix Theatre, the Frohlich Piano and Percussion Building, the Harvey Theatre Complex, the Writing House, the DeRoy Center for Film Studies, the Herbert H. and Barbara C. Dow Center for Visual Arts, the Upton-Morley Pavilion, the Music Center, Dance Center and other renovations.
A $7.8 million Dance Center, the final project, was formally unveiled last month after the original 1950s dance building was updated and expanded to 25,000 square-feet. Features include climate-controlled studios with 16-foot ceilings to accommodate dance teaching and performance requirements, an outdoor deck space, locker rooms for students and faculty, a dedicated costume and fitting room, and ADA-compliant accessibility elements.
“This gorgeous structure is almost like a glacier coming out of the lake,” said Dance Director Joseph Morrissey. “It’s a five-star palace of dance.”
Devey said the broad mission is to equip young people with the confidence and skill to build a better world through the arts.
“We now have a facility exceeding anything found at the professional or collegiate level,” said Devey. “It makes a statement about the community that says we’re not going to settle for anything less.”
Hometown girl Cosette Jaquish is one of Interlochen Academy’s 42 dance students. Jaquish first set foot on campus at age 5 to attend a performance of “The Sleeping Beauty” ballet, and has been dancing ever since. She now trains in the new studios with the hope of forging a dance career.
“The program brings you into the real world of dance,” Jaquish said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.