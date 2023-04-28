INTERLOCHEN — A well-referenced proverb many lean on when facing a daunting task, explains the key to eating an elephant is by taking one bite at a time.
For Interlochen Center for the Arts summer camper and viola player and Delia Zacks, learning music is just like that.
“When I’m working on these really fast technical virtuosic sections, the only thing you can do is slow it down, break it apart and then over days and days and days you can slowly start to build the music into it and start to sort of see a finished product,” she said. “I have this crazy piece that I’m learning and it makes me actually go a little bit insane.”
Zacks, 17, is a repeat Interlochen camper. For the past five summers, she’s traded city life of her home in St. Louis, Missouri for the lakeside, wooded beauty of Interlochen’s campus. There, the multi-faceted teenager’s main priority is perfecting what happens when she puts viola to chin and bow to instrument.
“When I’m at camp and when everybody else is there, it is our sole focus,” she said. “We are so lucky to spend six weeks or however many weeks when we’re there focusing exclusively on that.”
This summer, when young musicians like Zacks are fine tuning their techniques, they’ll have some help from performers who know something about dedication to their crafts.
Musicians with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra will visit the arts camp to hold master classes, participate in side by side rehearsals and even perform alongside the students.
“It’s not often that we get one of the best orchestras in the world, which is in our state, to come even closer to us,” said Eric Stomberg, director of music at Interlochen Center for the Arts.
That face-to-face mentorship with professionals is instrumental in next-level growth, he added.
“It’s one thing to read a book or to have a lesson but just to have somebody sit down … to see them breathe, to hear how they phrase, how they make their embouchure on their instrument or how they hold their hands …” said Stomberg. “Those things are really powerful.”
The partnership between the renowned orchestra and the world-class arts school began in 1926. That’s when the National High School Honors Orchestra, which later became the founding orchestra at the Interlochen Arts Camp performed at Detroit’s Orchestra Hall. Since then, the partnership has orchestrated DSO musicians’ participation in various summer performances and classes. What’s more, many of the DSO players were once Interlochen summer campers or Interlochen Arts Academy students themselves. Currently, 18 DSO musicians studied at Interlochen, according to the DSO.
“The students can kind of see themselves in the path of that DSO musician who was in their same seat at some point,” said Stomberg.
Stomberg, who plays the bassoon and teaches instrument instruction at Interlochen, has watched several of his former students become DSO players.
“It’s like a circle of life,” he said.
The importance of the arts, which are ever on the chopping block when it comes to school funding, can not be understated according to Kathryn Ginsburg, general manager of the DSO.
“Without pipelines like Interlochen and our youth ensemble programs to support young musicians either in becoming musicians themselves or music appreciators as adults — it’s hard to sustain this industry,” said Ginsburg.
Zacks has not learned from DSO musicians specifically, but she’s received mentorship from other professional symphony members.
Takeaways from the professionals come less through what they say, and more through what they do.
“Sometimes it’s not even intentional on their part, you just learn from observing them,” said Zacks. “...you hear them and you see them and you just you know the physical motions that they are doing that make it sound that way and you try and copy that.”
The DSO will perform at Interlochen on July 22; Interlochen’s World Symphony Youth Orchestra and the DSO will perform together on July 23.
“When you are not listening to professionals, you are listening to teenagers or little kids,” said Zacks. “You see the growth that there is in music, and the beauty that there is in learning and education … I think that’s something everyone should experience.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.