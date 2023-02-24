TRAVERSE CITY — Singer and guitarist Josh Rose said he has long had an amazing relationship with Traverse City.
“It’s actually the site of my first bar gig … at Union Street Station back in the ’90s.”
“I have so many great memories of living there. I’m thrilled to be a part of the Indoor Folk Festival this year and get back to one of my favorite towns,” Rose said, adding that he also anticipates meeting up with “music pals and geek out about music for an uninterrupted stretch. The Michigan music scene is so tight and we all support each other.”
Rose, who plays the Mackinaw Harvest Music Showcase at Kirkbride Hall at 2:30 p.m., along with Michael Crittenden, Sierra Cassidy and Laura Frawley, joins more than 40 performances on eight stages at Traverse City’s Great Indoor Folk Festival on Sunday.
Staged at its traditional location at The Village at Grand Traverse Commons, the 13th edition of the event founded by the Northern Michigan Songwriters in the Round will roll out as “one of the top events of the year for many local musicians,” said organizer Adair Correll.
Spread throughout the Mercato corridor of Building 50 — with additional stages at Left Foot Charley winery and Higher Grounds — the unique one-day festival boasts a bevy of popular northern Michigan acts as well as singer-songwriters from across the state.
The North Carolines, Robin Lee Berry, New 3rd Coast, Jim Crockett Band, Saldaje, FlyLiteGemini, Runaway Mule, Michael Crittenden, Josh Rose, Dede Alder, John Piatek, Song of the Lakes, Unfurl and many more acts are on this year’s bill.
After being unable to host the event during the pandemic, Correll said the response from the venue, the public and musicians to the festival’s return this year “has been very positive and rewarding.”
“We are operating with the same format that we have in the past. We’re a simple, no-frills festival with lots of music jammed into eight stages for five-plus hours of continuous music,” he said. “In the past, the halls of the Mercato have been filled with lots of fans with smiling faces, so at this point in time, we see no reason fix or modify something that’s not broken.”
Correll expects as many as 1,000 people to attend the festival, which leans toward folk, bluegrass and acoustic acts.
Running from noon to 5:30 p.m., the free-admission event encourages festivalgoers to purchase CDs and merchandise from the more than 100 musicians who’ll perform that day.
“The musicians, volunteers, venue and almost all facets of the festival are donated, so we have the opportunity to provide a free festival to the fans in the area,” Correll said. “We appreciate everyone who takes a little time out of their regular schedules to participate and provide the folk music fans in northern Michigan with a little escape from the winter blues.”
