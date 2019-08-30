GRAND RAPIDS — Every band moves through phases as the musicians hone their song craft, grow more comfortable with each other and push their music into new territory.
Grand Rapids’ Desmond Jones has done that in short order, propelled by performing hundreds of gigs every year.
The evidence shows up in dynamic fashion on the expansive, genre-blending sophomore album, “Hello, Helou,” released by the jam band in late July.
But that’s just the beginning: guitarist Chris Bota and drummer John Nowak said they’re already starting work on a new recording project that will delve fully into Americana, folk and country hues.
“Hello Helou” is just the “introduction to a big stylistic project we’ve been working on,” Bota said, so fans have plenty to look forward to in the not-so-distant future.
The band has had a busy summer crisscrossing Michigan to promote the new album, and plays Union Street Station in Traverse City as part of a Labor Day weekend kickoff party at 9 p.m. today along with Grand Rapids old-school rock duo Jesse Ray & The Carolina Catfish.
Formed in 2012 at Michigan State University, Desmond Jones — Bota, Nowak, Isaac Berkowitz, George Falk and John Loria — has quickly cultivated a devoted audience for its music and its unpredictable live shows. It released its self-titled debut album in 2017 and has toured across the country.
The group recently played three straight nights at the Cowpie Music Festival south of Grand Rapids, unleashing wildly different sets each time and closing with a late-night performance accompanied by fire dancers.
As Grand Rapids fan Taylor Lorren put it: “I love how Desmond Jones isn’t afraid to hide their outgoing personalities when they are performing. They’re awesome.”
It all speaks to the versatility and adventurousness of a five-piece band comprised of multi-instrumentalists Nowak describes as “multi-faceted musicians.”
Said Bota: “We are just ourselves and nobody is like us.”
