TRAVERSE CITY — Katherine DeYoung’s reaction to her first night at the opera was immediate and intense:
“I said, ‘I knew what I wanted to do with my life,’” said DeYoung, who remembers texting her mom outside of Horizon Books.
“I was blown away by the elegance, the grandeur. It’s like that lightbulb moment — that’s IT!”
DeYoung started singing in choirs at Immaculate Conception Elementary School, in the Northwestern Michigan College’s youth program, at Saint Francis High School and Interlochen Center for the Arts.
She took voice lessons with local teacher Jayne Sleder, who introduced her to opera by taking her to a production of “The Tales of Hoffman” at the State Theatre.
The City Opera House will be the venue for DeYoung’s “Homeward Bound” on Wednesday, August 2nd at 7 p.m.
“It’s going to have a little bit of everything,” she said. DeYoung says she’ll perform traditional songs, musical theater pieces and more. Saint Francis High School’s choir/theater and jazz band director, Jamie Hardesty, is providing accompaniment for DeYoung’s variety show.
“It’s my first time working with her and she’s absolutely fantastic,” DeYoung said.
After earning an undergraduate degree at Michigan State, DeYoung then earned a master’s degree in Voice Performance from the University of Houston.
Her first professional work came immediately after in the form of two consecutive summer apprenticeships for the Santa Fe Opera. These factored significantly into her artistic development, she said.
“I was getting to watch some of the greats in the industry right now,” she said. “You learn as much by watching them as by being onstage yourself.”
She spent two years with the Detroit Opera House and most of her recent performances have taken place in Chicago. She said the arts communities in both cities were extremely supportive, especially as she launched her operatic career amidst the pandemic.
“I loved my time in Detroit,” she said. “The Detroit Opera House was a fantastic company to work for as a young artist. We did a lot of outreach productions.”
DeYoung said she’s thrilled to be back in Michigan, performing in her hometown. Her grandparents owned a shop across from the State Theatre so she spent a lot of her youth downtown, and they still have a condo in Elk Rapids, she said.
“I love Elk Rapids, too,” she said. “I grew up going to Elk Rapids and eating Chef Chuck’s pizza.”
Her show at the Opera House will draw from her earliest youth choir materials all the way up to theatrical performances from her current professional career. She said a childhood competition for the best rendition of the traditional song “Danny Boy” is a favorite memory and part of the show.
“The muscle memory is still there, but it’s completely different,” she said. “It’s really fun to revisit.”
DeYoung said she hopes to spark opera interest in the youth, so tickets will be offered at general admission — as well as student admission — rates. “Homeward Bound” plays at the City Opera House at 7 p.m. Aug. 2.
