TRAVERSE CITY — Hands grace the piano for 20 seconds.
Cross-fade into Billie Eilish singing the first verse of “when the party’s over” with her microphone in full frame. The camera doesn’t move for 40 seconds until it cuts away from Eilish with her head now fully in the frame.
When the camera cuts for the third time, the viewer on television eventually finds out the man behind the piano is Finneas O’Connell, Eilish’s brother, writer and producer. Later the camera follows Eilish in the foreground, acknowledging a small choir behind her.
Eilish concludes her performance to applause. O’Connell joins, as the camera immediately cuts to him, standing up from the piano, smiling and clapping for his own sister at the end of same the performance he was a part of.
The performance, its 20 million views on YouTube, and Eilish’s five Grammys are impressive on their own.
But little will viewers at home ever know that the man responsible for translating the emotions from the crowd in Los Angeles to their living room TVs is a director with a connection to the Traverse City Record-Eagle.
Louis J. Horvitz, one of the most accomplished and prolific directors in the rarefied, Top-Gun field of live television event broadcasting, is the master of the ceremonies for the Record-Eagle’s “Simply The Best” virtual awards ceremony.
Horvitz has directed a combined 52 airings of four of the five largest awards ceremonies in entertainment. He has had his name in the credits of the Oscars, the Emmys, the Golden Globes and most recently the Grammys.
When you see the spouses crying in the audience moments after hearing “and the Oscar goes to ...” or catch a glimpse of then-Vice President Joe Biden in the crowd of the 2010 Vancouver Olympics Opening Ceremony, that’s just Horvitz doing his job.
Add the emotional tributes to Laker star Kobe Bryant at the Grammys by stars Alicia Keys and Lizzo hours after his death by helicopter crash — in Los Angeles, at his home court of the Staples Center — that’s also just Horvitz doing his job.
“We had to turn the entire show around. We couldn’t start with any kind of a jovial opening,” Horvitz said.
Lizzo (Melissa Jefferson of Detroit) said “Tonight’s for Kobe” before singing “Cuz I Love You.” Keys, who Horvitz said was a friend of Bryant, walked out to silence instead of the chorus of Jay-Z’s “Empire State of Mind” she’s famously featured in.
“We’re literally standing here, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built,” Keys opened the show saying.
Recalling directing Eilish’s performance at the Grammys, Horvitz said he enjoyed working with her and O’Connell in particular. Working with a singer like Eilish is different, he said, because he knows where every member is going to be on stage at any given time unlike a dance number or rapper.
“It was a very simple approach to it, but it was very powerful,” said Horvitz, recalling opening with O’Connell on the piano. “It forces the focus on her (Eilish), it’s her song.”
Horvitz garnered seven Emmys on 22 nominations, most recently the Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special for the 62nd Grammys that Eilish, among others, performed in. He lost out to Dave Lathan, who directed “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones.”
All things considered, Horvitz said he doesn’t consider himself just an “awards show director.”
He directed the television production for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2010 Canadian Winter Olympics — the one famous for a malfunction in the Olympic cauldron hydraulic system with only three of the four torch arms lit. Ratings estimated that 92 percent of Canadians were tuned in.
Horvitz recalled the conversations in the TV truck.
“A lot of the show was virtual with projections where we projected on a surface, and that was the theme of the show,” Horvitz said. “At a certain point the floor slides back and then there’s the lift — imagine from goal line to goal line on a football field — that the cauldron is laying vertically and then at a certain two, it’s hydraulic. It lifts up and it rises to its upper position and then we hit the propane and light it.
“Well, the hydraulics failed on it. It only got up about 10 or 15 feet, we never got it up all the way.”
Horvitz, who earned degrees in theater, film and television from the University of California Los Angeles, attended the same high school as Record-Eagle account manger Dan Roach back when they both lived in California.
“The fact that Louis J. did a lot of award shows, Shawn (Winter, R-E advertising director) thought it would be real cool because we couldn’t use the Opera House as an event because of the coronavirus pandemic to at least get a name behind it,” Roach said. “It would help us get more in the community and it would help Louis get a name behind it.”
The winners of Simply The Best section will publish Sept. 30 and the awards ceremony will be live on Facebook 7 p.m. that day.
Record-Eagle account manager Megan Henry has worked with Horvitz and his nephew and assistant Jordan Orange over Zoom meetings, and called the experience great, especially hearing Horvitz’ stories.
“Obviously events have been very strange this year and everybody had had to adapt with them,” Henry said. “Having the ability to utilize his creative skills as well as his knowledge and expertise from the awards ceremony industry has helped us greatly to transition this into a virtual awards ceremony.”
Horvitz said he had to help out Roach when he reached out, acknowledging how advertising dollars helps keep both the television and print business afloat.
“The entertainment business is so relatively dependent upon good advertising,” Horvitz said. “We need the sponsors on television and we need the sponsors in film.”
