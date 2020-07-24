TRAVERSE CITY — East Middle School students Ava Shotwell and Isabel Seymour presented their history project “The Revolution Weekly Newspaper: Changing the Face of Women’s Rights One Word at a Time” just before schools closed in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was really intimidating at first because it had a big deadline, but it was really fun being able to put everything together,” Shotwell said.
Shotwell said they moved on automatically to the state level because regionals were canceled.
They took first place during the Michigan History Day competition in May, qualifying them for the National History Day contest.
The Shotwells and Seymours orchestrated a video call to watch the virtual event together in June.
They were pleased when they heard they placed seventh in the group performance category.
“It was really cool and really exciting to realize that,” Seymour said.
Brent McCall, an East Middle School social studies and English teacher, said all honors history students participate in the program. He and Jody Mackey teach about 33 students in each class.
“We do this every year,” he said. “A couple students go to nationals, but they haven’t placed before.”
The lengthy process began with topic selection and initial research in the fall and continued into the winter semester. McCall said he tells his students it is like doing college-level research.
“Ava and Isabel did a performance, so they wrote a script and came up with a prop list,” McCall said. “I’ve never had this topic before. They had chosen a very unique, narrowed and I don’t think often-talked-about topic.”
He provided feedback and suggestions for how to find primary and secondary sources, and the students revised their work. When schools shut down in the spring, work continued virtually.
McCall said Shotwell and Seymour’s work was clever, which made it stand out at the state and national level.
“What really helped them advance was the angle they took,” McCall said. “A big part of their project focused on how the two women stood behind other movements and stood next to other reformers.”
After some research, Shotwell and Seymour discovered Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony started the newspaper “The Revolution” in the late 1860s. Shotwell said even their teachers did not know about the paper.
“It was something we could learn a lot about,” Shotwell said. “Both of us do musical theater. We noticed it was a story we could tell during a performance.”
Seymour agreed, adding that she enjoyed combining history and theater as well as collaborating with one of her friends. Seymour played Susan B. Anthony, and Shotwell acted as Elizabeth Cady Stanton.
“My sister writes plays as well so I was able to get some help from her,” Seymour said. “We tried to readjust the script to make the stage directions better so they [judges] could visualize it.”
Other East Middle School students were recognized at the Michigan History Day state finals: Lucy Poppleton placed for her paper “Susan B. Anthony’s Illegal Vote: Breaking the Barrier of the Law;” Colleen Madion and Mia Tursman placed third and were national alternates for their group documentary “Elizabeth Blackwell: Cracking the Medical Gender Barrier;” and Reese Cummins earned the Sam Breck Award for Best Entry in Railroad History for his individual website “On Track to Break Barriers: The Transcontinental Railroad’s Economic Impact.”
