Take it from Traverse City lap steel guitar whiz Joe Wilson: Michigan guitarist Hayes Griffin is the real deal.
Wilson joined an all-star lineup of Michigan musicians to help record Griffin’s solo debut album, “Midwestern Swing,” which was released in June and quickly soared to the top of the Local Spins Hot Top 5 Chart of most-played regional albums at Grand Rapids radio station WYCE-FM.
“I really like the way Hayes plays guitar. Although he’s perfectly capable of playing flashy licks to impress, his first commitment is to the melody,” Wilson said. “When you hear him play, you will end up humming a tune on your way home.”
Hayes, a respected, veteran bluegrass guitarist, switched gears musically for his solo debut, which features a mix of original tracks by Hayes and his wife, Quinn, along with some classic American country and swing music from the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s.
The recording quickly has caught on with fans and radio programmers.
“Audience reaction has been really positive overall and it is extremely surprising to hear about how much airplay it’s been getting,” said Griffin, who also performs as a duo with acoustic guitarist Nate Roberts and with the progressive bluegrass band Fauxgrass.
“The album was picked up by Radio Tomares in Spain and a few stations in the southwest United States, so that was really exciting to hear. I think this one kind of came out of left field from a lot of people’s perspective since they had mostly associated me with bluegrass.”
The Michigan-bred album of Western swing music features covers of timeless songs by niche artists Tom Delaney, Cindy Walker, Don Reno and Red Smiley.
“I’ve found its fan base to be this really interesting cross-section of people — rockabilly greasers, honky-tonkers, bluegrassers, jazzers, folkies,” Griffin said of the album which along with Wilson, features the talents of singer Quinn Griffin, bassist Tim McKay and fiddler Jeffrey Neimeier.
“Western Swing was born in a very transitional point in American history and reflects a lot of that in its sound. I’m just glad to see folks still find it relevant.”
Griffin even calls this “the dawn” of his solo career and plans to team up with Wilson “a lot more going forward” with his musical projects.
“His (Wilson’s) masterful playing really tied this album together and he’s such a wealth of knowledge regarding this music and our scene,” Griffin said. “I have a lot of respect for that guy.”
Wilson, long known as “Dobro Joe” for his instrumental prowess, has performed and recorded with the Joe Wilson Trio, The True Falsettos, Steppin’ In It, Don Julin, Roger Brown, Elizabeth Landry and others over the years.
But he’s inspired to add Griffin to his roster of projects.
“Hayes and I work well together. We share a love of bluegrass, newgrass and Western swing, so we speak the same language,” Wilson said.
“We both believe that music can be serious and fun at the same time. On this project, our mutual love for the harmony string work of Eldon Shamlin, Tiny Moore and Herb Remington is especially apparent. It was wonderful playing Western swing with someone who truly understands the intricacies of the genre. We hope this is just the beginning.”
Although Wilson’s own live performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been limited in recent weeks to a few shows with the True Falsettos and Landry, he’s been teaching music lessons via Zoom and running his Dobro instructional website, dobrojoe.com.
“I really like the way Hayes plays guitar. Although he’s perfectly capable of playing flashy licks to impress, his first commitment is to the melody.” Joe Wilson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.