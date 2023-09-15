LAKE CITY — Light seeps through the wooden slats of a weathered barn. Inside, a cozy audience nestles around an illuminated stage, soaking in the mid-evening sounds of a live band.
It’s a familiar scene for those who’ve attended Earthwork Harvest Gathering outside Lake City.
With a taste of autumn on the tongue and music in the air, one of Michigan’s final music festivals of the season has become a tradition for many — although it also attracts new faces every year.
“I’m looking forward to sharing it with my mom, who’s coming from Portland, Ore., to attend for the first time. Harvest Gathering would not exist without her example,” said Seth Bernard, the much-admired musician, Earthwork Music collective founder and activist who curates the festival.
“She is a musician and gardener and community organizer and a rebel spirit who loves relentlessly. She was the center of gravity for the intentional community that grew on Earthwork Farm when I was a child. It’s really special for me to be able to show her how the earth work has continued and grown.”
Taking place Friday-Sunday (Sept. 15-17) at Earthwork Farm outside Lake City, Harvest Gathering is a three-day celebration of live music, food and community. This year’s performers include The Crane Wives, The Accidentals, Elisabeth Pixley-Fink, Grace Theisen, Sarena Rae, Jordan Hamilton and dozens more who view the weekend as an uplifting reunion.
Weekend tickets are available for $180 and include tent camping, while day passes can be purchased for $75. Get tickets, schedules and details online at earthworkharvestgathering.com. Gates open at 8 a.m. Friday.
“I think it’s really unique to have excellent music across so many styles at an event that also has elements of both an educational conference and a healing retreat, with offerings for young people as well,” said Bernard, who recently released a new studio album but has been battling Lyme disease and back problems that have prevented him from performing.
“The diversity of the programming, the inclusivity of the culture, and the setting on a working family farm combine to make Harvest Gathering singular and special in its own way.”
In addition to a diverse roster of regional acts, the festival offers educational workshops which include “Guided Meditation,” “Edible & Medicinal Herb Walk,” “Learn to Waltz” and “Macrame Basics.”
Other activities are plentiful and feature a basketball tournament, a structured drum circle and morning yoga. Food also is a highlight, with weekend offerings of both rustic, farm-grown fare and local food vendors.
“I’m looking forward to collaborating with the Great Lakes Brass Band for their Marvin Gaye tribute, supporting Eric O’Daly and Loren Johnson in their bands and returning with Earth Radio,” said Grand Rapids singer and musician Hannah Laine.
“Harvest feels like a music family reunion to me, so I’m excited to catch up with friends and soak in the good vibes.”
In addition to The Accidentals, other northern Michigan acts in the lineup include Joshua Davis, Charlie Millard Band, Eliza Thorp, Silver Creek Revival and Frank Youngman All-Stars. The festival will also feature sets by Airborne or Aquatic, Ben Traverse, Eric O’Daly, Fake Baseball, Funktion, G’itis Baggs, Grace Theisen, Mark Lavengood Band, Moss Manor, Nathan Walton & The Remedy, Nicholas James & The Bandwagon, Peter Madcat Ruth’s C.A.R.Ma. Quartet, Rachael Davis, The Go Rounds, The Schrock Bros and Whorled, among others.
Earthwork Farm is located at 999-1 E. Cutcheon Road, Lake City.
