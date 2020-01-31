I’m not going to say how much I paid for the “Hamilton” ticket.
The Broadway musical sensation is down in Grand Rapids through Feb. 9th, and I have very little news to break about how great it is. If you’ve seen “Hamilton,” you know it not only meets but surpasses its already galactic reputation. If you haven’t, well, sell a kidney or do whatever it takes to come up with enough money for — checks resale ticket prices — oh good lord.
“Hamilton” is only five years old, but it feels like it’s been with us forever. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s vivid and wildly inventive retelling of America’s revolution and founding drew universal acclaim, won every available award and immediately became a cultural treasure upon its 2015 debut.
Even if you’ve heard the soundtrack dozens of times and often catch yourself humming those dense and exuberant songs that weave dextrous hip-hop through the bombastic fabric of musical theater, seeing “Hamilton” performed is revelatory. And if you spend a fair deal of time being distressed about America — both as an idea and lately as an actual functioning entity — its lessons endure and become more trenchant with each year that passes.
The big headline upon “Hamilton’s” debut, for instance, was its casting of predominantly actors of color in roles as America’s founding fathers, a gesture that delivered a profound statement on who gets to tell the story of a changing country, and how. In the late Obama years, this felt triumphant. Just a half-decade later, the message is one of defiance. “Immigrants,” the line goes, “we get the job done!”
The story of how that job got done leaves the theatergoer with a new appreciation for the collision of circumstances that formed a global superpower, the fevered ambitions of “young, scrappy and hungry” revolutionaries and the political traditions based on fierce negotiations in, well, the rooms where they happened. It’s hard to experience the musical and not be humbled by the precarity of nations, of power, of life itself.
“Hamilton” reappeared in the news last weekend, strangely enough, in the context of President Trump’s impeachment trial. The leaked contents of a forthcoming book written by John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser, appear to corroborate the charge that Trump withheld aid to Ukraine until the nation’s administration investigated the family of former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
The title of Bolton’s book: “The Room Where it Happened,” which is probably just different enough from that of “Hamilton’s” signature act-two number “The Room Where it Happens” to avoid copyright problems.
Fans of the musical are angry about this, and it’s easy to understand why.
“Hamilton” is an extraordinary tribute to the nation’s diversity, whereas Bolton belonged to an administration that, to put it gently, tends not to share that enthusiasm.
But if you get past the cognitive dissonance in the idea of a character in Trump’s orbit deploying a musical theater reference to goose his Amazon numbers, there’s something fitting about it.
Even though Alexander Hamilton met a tragic end, “Hamilton” is propelled by an optimism many of us have a hard time sharing when we look around (“Look around, look around!”) at America in 2020.
The musical has an unshakable faith in the ability of a disparate group to forge unity and consensus through the sheer force of ideas and words.
It is relentlessly sincere in its view of history as a continuum, a still-unfolding story told by an expanding chorus of voices.
Here we are at a pivotal American moment, and a hit Broadway show about the formation of our country might have a role to play in the theoretical downfall of its current leader. Can’t think of many things more “Hamilton”-ian than that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.