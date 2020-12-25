TRAVERSE CITY — A caroling, dancing Angel delivered Christmas cheer to residents at Traverse City’s Orchard Creek Skilled Nursing facility.
Angel Doty and coworkers sang their way down the hall as residents joined the merriment from the threshold of their rooms. It was welcome respite from COVID-19 restrictions mandating residents remain isolated in lockdown, not even allowed to leave rooms for communal dining.
“They don’t have visitors and didn’t expect it,” Doty said. “We wanted to surprise them.”
Orchard Creek’s activities director Myriam Parker said in past years she invited carolers to the facility to create cheer during the holidays.
“This year it was up to us,” she said.
Parker enlisted the facility’s three nurse aides to join her in presenting the hallway show featuring familiar Christmas songs. The initial idea to carol through the building spiraled into a choreographed holiday program complete with staff decked out in matching sweaters, black boots and Santa hats.
“We practiced a couple weeks before,” said Amanda Ristow. “It was getting intense and it was exhilarating.”
The aides overcame challenges involved in practicing around their different schedules Parker said.
Individual practices took place at home via video. Other rehearsals took place during the break times. On Dec. 17, the singing nurse aides delivered their gift to the sequestered residents.
“They had a smile on their face and were singing with us,” Parker said. “I told them we were like the Rockettes — not really, but I was getting into the fun.”
The finale celebrated the season by tossing glitter in the air and handing candy canes to the residents separated from family support.
“Spreading holiday cheer is important, especially now,” said caroler Alison Fox.
Parker said separation led to several residents sinking into depression. “I visit them several times a day and I purchased an iPad to help them video chat,” she said. “But some are in their 80s and don’t understand the video concept.”
The show helped Orchard Creek residents evoke happy memories gathered over a lifetime Ristow said. Delivering the gift of Christmas joy warmed her own heart.
“When I make other people happy, it gives me gratitude,” she said.
Thanks to a Facebook plea for outside donations Orchard Creek residents received blankets, puzzles and food — all wrapped with care and cheer by Parker.
Holiday merriment kicked-off a few weeks earlier with a dog parade through the halls. Staff recruited their canine sidekicks ranging from a St. Bernard to poodles.
Parker said she misses the “good ole’ days when we could get together,” but she will continue in the New Year to conjure ways to chase away the COVID blues.
View the Orchard Creek caroling/dancing nurse aide performance at www.facebook.com/OrchardCreekSkilledNursing.
“They don’t have visitors and didn’t expect it. We wanted to surprise them.” Angel Doty
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.