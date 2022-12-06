GRASS LAKE — Mid-Michigan singer Brayden Lape made a significant splash on NBC’s “The Voice” this season as a 16-year-old heartthrob who’s electrified fans and captivated judges.
So it’s not surprising that the sophomore at Grass Lake High School would cite pop superstar Shawn Mendes as a major influence — another singer who created a buzz as a teen sensation.
“I like Shawn’s story of a normal teen making it big,” Lape said of Mendes, who soared to No. 1 on the Billboard charts with his debut album as a 16-year-old and has since scored big hits with three subsequent albums.
A normal teen making it big could well be the developing script for Lape.
The kid from Jackson County who plays basketball, baseball and football literally came out of nowhere to not only pass his blind audition with an impressive rendition of Niall Horan’s “This Town” on the popular TV talent show, but continue through the Battle and Knockout rounds as the star of judge Blake Shelton’s team.
Last week, he made it into the Top 8 finalists after performing Kenny Chesney’s song, “Come Over;" then into the Top 5 after "In Case You Don't Know" by Brett Young and another round of public voting. "The Voice" format uses viewer voting to determine who wins the top prize — $100,000 and a recording contract.
Amazingly, Lape — the son of Kari Ann and Bryan Lape — only began focusing on his singing since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis.
“During the pandemic, I taught myself how to play the guitar and started to sing a couple cover songs,” he said in an interview after this week’s TV appearance.
“I started performing in smaller gigs in the last two years. I have written some originals on my own and also teamed up to write a couple more songs. I plan on recording and putting out music next year. Stay tuned.”
Before that, millions will be tuned in to “The Voice” to cheer on Lape, who decided to audition virtually for the show earlier this year after his mother suggested it.
“My journey began just from a simple conversation with my mom. She asked me if I would be interested in auditioning since it was virtual. I thought, ‘What do I have to lose,’ so I went for it,” he recalled.
“From there, I made it through a couple rounds with some recorded covers and an interview. We waited a few months before we got a call telling me they would be flying us out to Los Angeles for a blind audition. This was pretty exciting.”
That blind audition took place in August, with Shelton turning his chair to add Lape to his team.
“The whole experience becomes hard to remember with all of the nerves and excitement, but seeing Blake turn his chair near the end of my song felt so good,” Lape said. “I was so happy.”
He added that he’s met “so many good people” along the way and received some vocal coaching, as well as mentoring on guitar from other contestants.
“At times,” he conceded, “it was long just being away from home and missing the Michigan summer.”
But he’s also thankful for the outpouring of support from fans, family and friends.
“I really appreciate all of the love and support that I have received from my local community and also so many others from around the country,” he said. “My family has been super supportive of me and are excited for me every step of the way.”
How it all turns out will be determined as “The Voice” winnows the ranks of finalists in coming weeks with the help of voting fans who have made him one of the favorites, but Lape hopes to build on his recent success.
“I would like to finish my last two years of high school while releasing music and playing shows,” he said. “I will see where music has taken me and go from there.”
Lape will perform again next week on “The Voice” at 8 p.m. Monday on NBC.
