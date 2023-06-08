Garage sale fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Veterans for Peace Chapter 50 hosts its annual garage sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 9-10 at 618 Lake Ave.
Proceeds support local projects, like planting peace poles in parks and schools.
Rock the Light race
NORTHPORT — Rock the Light starts at 9:15 a.m. June 10 at the Grand Traverse Lighthouse in Leelanau State Park. Entry is $25 for the 5K and $35 for the 10 mile until June 9. Participate virtually until Nov. 30. Register at RunSignup.com. Questions: sstaley2525@gmail.com.
Lilac Festival
MACKINAC ISLAND — The Lilac Festival celebrates 75 years from June 9-18 on Mackinac Island.
This year’s theme is “Mackinac in Bloom.” Events include guided walking tours and planting sessions, live music in Marquette Park, the Lilac Festival Parade and more. View the full schedule at mackinacisland.org/mackinac-island-lilac-festival.
Nature center event
TRAVERSE CITY — Night at the Nature Center goes from 5-7 p.m. June 9 at Boardman River Nature Center. Grand Traverse Conservation District presents indoor/outdoor activities.
Waste drop off
ELK RAPIDS — Antrim County Conservation District’s household hazardous waste collection is from 8 a.m. to noon June 10 at the Elk Rapids Public Works garage.
Accepted items include paint, electronics and tires. Fees are collected for some items. Questions: 231-533-8363, ext. 3.
Free ORV Weekend
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources offers the Free ORV Weekend June 10-11. Michigan residents and visitors may ride DNR-designated routes and trails without an ORV license or permit. A Recreation Passport may be required at some locations.
Bike event
PETOSKEY — The first Lynn Duse Memorial Kids’ Bike Fest goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10 at Little Traverse History Museum.
The Kids’ Bike Parade begins at 11 a.m. Kids who ride a decorated bike with a helmet can enter to win a new bike donated by Latitude 45 Bicycles and Fitness. Spectators may bring chairs.
Other activities include bike inspections, history museum tours, car seat checks, antique bicycle displays, Native American games and more.
Plant exchange
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Garden Club hosts a plant exchange from 10 a.m. to noon June 10 at Bellaire Public Library.
Drop off plants and/or pick up some.
Farm open house
WILLIAMSBURG — Samels Farm hosts its annual membership meeting open house from 1-4 p.m. June 11.
Members of the board will review past activities.
Refreshments and farm activity demonstrations are provided.
Horse shows benefit charities
WILLIAMSBURG — Traverse City Horse Shows aims to donate general admission ticket sales from competitions at Flintfields Horse Park to local nonprofits.
The Student Support Network, a TCAPS program, benefits from the $77,300 Turtle Creek Casino and Hotel Grand Prix on June 11.
Other charity partners include Veterans Inspiring Veterans on June 24-25, Project Feed the Kids on July 9 and Hospice of Michigan Foundation on July 16. Find tickets via traversecityhorseshows.com.
Master plan survey
WILLIAMSBURG — Whitewater Township Planning Commission reminds residents to respond to a survey by June 16.
The township seeks community input so it can update its master plan. Respond to the mailed survey or answer questions via tinyurl.com/whitewatertwp2023.
Township recognized
WALLOON LAKE — Melrose Township was named a Monarch City USA.
Resident Lauri Juday works with the Walloon Lake Association and Conservancy to create pollinator gardens for bees, butterflies and birds. She maintains one registered Monarch Waystation out of almost 40 in Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Kalkaska counties.
